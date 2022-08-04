The Adecco Group
Aug 04, 2022, 00:50 ET
ZURICH, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange
HALF YEAR Report 2022
The Adecco Group Half Year Report 2022 is now available in the Ad Hoc section of the Group's website, which is directly accessible by clicking here.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg
SOURCE The Adecco Group
For further information: Contact - Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88
Share this article