The Adecco Group: HALF YEAR REPORT 2022

News provided by

The Adecco Group

Aug 04, 2022, 00:50 ET

ZURICH, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

HALF YEAR Report 2022

The Adecco Group Half Year Report 2022 is now available in the Ad Hoc section of the Group's website, which is directly accessible by clicking here.

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Adecco Group

For further information: Contact - Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

Organization Profile

The Adecco Group