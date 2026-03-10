ZURICH, Switzerland, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Adecco Group 2025 Annual Report is now available in the Ad Hoc section of the Group's website. Please also refer to the dedicated Annual Report section .

Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented:

"In 2025 the Adecco Group sustained strong momentum and continued to positively impact millions of lives. We gained market share, with Group revenue growth 245 basis points ahead of key competitors, while maintaining rigorous cost discipline and delivering nearly EUR 200 million in net savings, compared to our 2022 baseline. We met our full-year financial commitments.

"In November, we introduced our new value creation path – the agility advantage. Through end-to-end talent and technology solutions, we enable human and business agility to elevate potential. Supported by a run-and-change agenda, we are driving further profitable growth while continuing to innovate and pioneer, leveraging AI to unlock new efficiencies and opportunities. We have set clear financial commitments and a strategy focused on gaining market share, while maximizing absolute EBITA and free cash flow. Our Group's purpose – making the future work for everyone – continues to guide us as we build on our performance and shape the world of work in the intelligent era."

2025 Annual Report (PDF)

Financial calendar

• AGM April 15, 2026

• Q1 2026 results May 13, 2026

• Q2 2026 / Half Year 2026 results August 6, 2026

• Q3 2026 results November 12, 2026

About The Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent and technology expertise company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organizations to optimize their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to fostering sustainable employability and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

Important notice about forward-looking information

Information in this release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Adecco Group AG as of this release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; changes in regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or clients, the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax proceedings.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations [email protected] +41 (0)44 878 88 88 Press Office [email protected] +41 (0) 79 876 09 21

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608173/5853973/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Adecco Group