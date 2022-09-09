The 33rd Annual 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic is Fundraising for a Cure!

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic is the longest running, women's only golf tournament in Calgary and an important fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Over its 32 years the tournament is grateful to have been able to contribute over $1.2 million to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

33nd - Annual 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic - September 12, 2022 (CNW Group/Cystic Fibrosis Canada- Calgary & Southern Alberta Chapter)

Charities across the country have been greatly impacted during and in the time following Covid 19, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has not been spared. Our ability to maintain our commitments to research, care providers and advocacy programs are at risk so events like this one are more important than ever for their support of CF.

The 33rd annual event will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Earl Grey Golf Club. While registration in now closed we invite you to check out our on-line Silent Auction or make a donation to help us in the fight to #EndCF

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ON-LINE AUCTION

For more information contact Debbie Carver at 403-630-0302

Thanks to CISION for sponsoring this announcement.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. At present, there is no cure.

CF causes various effects on the body, but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs. The degree of cystic fibrosis severity differs from person to person, however, the persistence and ongoing infection in the lungs, with destruction of lungs and loss of lung function, will eventually lead to death in the majority of people with CF.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is one of the world's top three charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and is an internationally-recognized leader in funding CF research, innovation, and clinical care. We invest more funding in life-saving CF research and care than any other non-governmental agency in Canada. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $300 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world's highest survival rates for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. The median age of survival is 51 years, however 50% of those that die from cystic fibrosis are under 35. There is no cure. #ENDCF

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

@65RosesLadiesGolf, @CFCalgary, #ENDCF, #65rosesladiesgolfclassic

SOURCE Cystic Fibrosis Canada- Calgary & Southern Alberta Chapter

For further information: Cystic Fibrosis Canada - Calgary & Southern Alberta Chapter, Phone: (403) 266-5295, Email: [email protected]