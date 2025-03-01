During the evening, the new Cohiba Behike 58 vitola was unveiled

The Humidor Cohiba Behike 15 Aniversario breaks records by reaching the highest bid in history for a humidor, €4,600,000.

HAVANA, March 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Gala Evening of the XXV Festival del Habano marked the conclusion of a week filled with unique experiences centered around the world of Habanos. The Pabexpo Convention Center served as the venue where 1,400 guests gathered to celebrate a magical evening, highlighting the 15th anniversary of Línea Behike de Cohiba, the most exclusive within the Habanos, S.A. portfolio.

THE 25TH FESTIVAL DEL HABANO CONCLUDES WITH A GALA DEDICATED TO THE 15TH ANNIVERSARY OF COHIBA LÍNEA BEHIKE

Elegance and sophistication took center stage in a night that transported attendees to a universe of exclusivity and luxury. An exquisite gastronomic offering, pairings with high-end spirits, and an artistic performance of the highest level made this gala an unforgettable experience.

One of the most significant moments of the evening was the world premiere of the Cohiba Behike 58 vitola (58 ring gauge x 178 mm length), a majestic new Habano for Línea Behike de Cohiba, completing this collection alongside BHK 52, BHK 54, and BHK 56.

Since its launch in 2010, Behike has established itself as the most exclusive reference in premium tobacco worldwide. In this 15th anniversary, Línea Behike is reinvented with a more stylized image and a new premium packaging, featuring innovative security measures, including NFC technology and unique identification codes, ensuring its authenticity and making it an object of desire for aficionados.

BHK 58, like the rest of Línea Behike, incorporates the Medio Tiempo leaf, a rarity within the sun-grown tobacco plant, which gives these Habanos a full strength and unique complexity. "Totally Handmade with Long Filler", crafted from carefully selected leaves from the finest plantations in San Juan y Martínez and San Luis, in Vuelta Abajo*, Pinar del Río*, Cuba, this release reaffirms Behike as the ultimate symbol of luxury. To commemorate this anniversary, Habanos, S.A. has created an exclusive 15th-anniversary commemorative pack, which includes the four vitolas of Línea Behike.

During the evening, the Co-Presidents of Habanos, S.A., Maritza Carrillo González and Luis Sánchez-Harguindey Pardo de Vera, addressed the attendees, highlighting the legacy of Línea Behike and its impact on the premium tobacco market. They also expressed their gratitude "to all those who make the greatness of Habanos possible: from the farmers in Vuelta Abajo, who carefully cultivate the finest tobacco leaves, to the master torcedores who transform this raw material into true works of art."

The Gala Evening also served as the venue for the 2024 Habanos Awards, which recognize the most influential figures in the Habanos industry.

In the Business category, the winner was Alain Proietto .

category, the winner was . In the Communication category, the award went to Aleksandar Stipcic .

category, the award went to . In the Production category, the recognition was granted to Reynier Lázaro.

Additionally, the winner of the Torcedor Contest was announced, with the title of Gran Torcedor 2025 awarded to Brisael Perdomo Lazcano from La Corona factory, as well as the Habanos World Challenge champions, who this year were Matthew Edward Castillo and Alexei Vladimir Sleur.

One of the most exciting moments of the evening was the traditional Humidor Auction, whose proceeds, as every year, will be donated to the Cuban Public Health System.

This edition featured the auction of seven exclusive humidors, representing each of Habanos' global brands: Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, Partagás, Hoyo de Monterrey, and H. Upmann, along with a commemorative humidor celebrating the 15th anniversary of Línea Behike. Additionally, the auction included three surprise humidors, dedicated to brands celebrating anniversaries in 2025: Punch, Juan López, and La Gloria Cubana, adding an extra touch of excitement and exclusivity to the auction. The total proceeds reached €16,410,000.

In addition, the winners of the auctioned humidors have the opportunity to access Habanos Private Selection, an exclusive program designed for a highly select and privileged group of Habano enthusiasts. This program offers unique experiences and gives participants access to a selection of the most prestigious vitolas in the Habanos portfolio, as well as the chance to customize certain attributes of its most exclusive pieces. In addition, they will receive a high-end humidor that they will be able to customize.

The music and art were the undisputed highlights of the evening, with a groundbreaking performance bringing together talented international artists. The night featured performances by Manolito Simonet's Orchestra, Susana Pous, Las Ninfas, Coro Vocal Luna, Alisbet La Santiaguera, Waldo Mendoza, Max Max, and Alain Pérez.

The reveal of the new vitola from Línea Behike de Cohiba was accompanied by a congratulatory video from Sadeck Waff, followed by an impressive choreographic performance designed and directed by the artist himself, further elevating the excitement of the moment.

The Gala Evening's closing act was headlined by Earth, Wind & Fire, the iconic international band, which captivated the audience with its distinctive rhythm and a vibrant performance, bringing an unforgettable and magical evening to a spectacular conclusion.

