TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The 2026 Living Luxe Design Show (LLDS) presented by JennAir has officially concluded, delivering an unforgettable four-day celebration of design, creativity, and cultural influence. Welcoming more than 28,000 attendees, this year's show transformed the Toronto Congress Centre into a vibrant hub for luxury interiors, fashion, and architectural innovation, further cementing LLDS as Canada's premier destination for luxurious living.

THE 2026 LIVING LUXE DESIGN SHOW PRESENTED BY JENNAIR CELEBRATES A BOLD WEEKEND OF DESIGN, INNOVATION AND CULTURE (CNW Group/Living Luxe Design Show)

From immersive installations and trend-forward exhibitions to insightful keynotes and high-energy runway moments, the 2026 edition offered a dynamic, multi-sensory experience that reflected the evolving landscape of luxury design.

Thursday, April 16 | Opening Night Celebration

LLDS 2026 opened with a vibrant Opening Night Party, where a packed room of media, designers, and VIP guests got an exclusive first look at the show floor before doors opened to the public. Guests moved through a series of visually striking installations and interactive brand environments, many offering hands-on moments that set the tone for the immersive evening ahead.

The energy built throughout the night and culminated in a high-energy live performance by Karl Wolf, drawing a crowd to the runway and transforming the space into a celebratory kickoff moment. A special appearance by Pierre and Anaida Poilievre added to the evening's buzz, making for a dynamic opening to the weekend.

Friday, April 17 | Keynotes, CITY COUTURE & Design Conversations

Friday's programming struck a balance between thoughtful dialogue and high-impact visual moments. Lori Morris' keynote drew a crowd with showgoers eager to hear her speak on fearless design, layered maximalism, and the shift toward deeply personal interiors. Throughout the day, fashion presentations unfolded on the runway, with models showcasing innovative designs and creating exciting moments of discovery for attendees.

The evening's CITY COUTURE Lumière Rosé event welcomed a curated guest list of tastemakers, with elevated design, fashion innovation, and impactful giving intersecting to raise $80,000 in benefit of SickKids Foundation and Autism In Mind (AIM).

Saturday, April 18 | Keynote, Fashion & The Living Luxe Awards

By Saturday, the show was at peak energy, with high engagement across exhibitor booths and feature installations. Ali Budd's keynote drew one of the largest audiences of the weekend, with her candid, relatable approach to client relationships and storytelling in design resonating strongly with both industry professionals and aspiring designers in attendance.

The evening's Living Luxe Awards Show brought a more formal, celebratory tone, as attendees gathered to recognize excellence across the industry. The atmosphere consisted of both prestige and community and was brought to life with the support of dedicated awards sponsors. The ceremony highlighted both established leaders and emerging voices, reinforcing the depth and diversity of Canada's design landscape.

2026 Living Luxe Awards Winners:

Innovator Award – Kohler

– Kohler Women Entrepreneur of the Year – Amanda Aerin

Amanda Aerin Luxury Condo Award – Blackdoor Development Company

Blackdoor Development Company Brokerage Excellence Award – Forest Hill Real Estate

Forest Hill Real Estate Inspirational Showroom Award – Cosentino

Cosentino Architectural Innovator Award – Prosun Architects

Prosun Architects Mastermind Builder Award – Easton Homes

Easton Homes Inspirational Impact Award – Suki Choi

Suki Choi Emerging Talent Award – House of Tori

House of Tori Dine & Design Award – DaNico Restaurant

DaNico Restaurant People's Choice Award – Better Marble

– Better Marble Living Luxe Award – Douglas Design Studio

Douglas Design Studio Outstanding Booth Design – Cava Surfaces

This year's Emerging Talent Area was sponsored by Lawrence Park Development and brought to life by Amanda Aerin. This allowed showgoers to explore fully designed vignettes inspired by Rome with House of Tori winning the Emerging Talent Award and receiving a $10,000 grant sponsored by Martha Franco and her own booth space at LLDS 2027 as a result.

Sunday, April 19 | Closing Keynote with Karim Rashid

Sunday offered a more reflective close to the weekend, as attendees returned for final walkthroughs and deeper conversations with exhibitors. Karim Rashid's keynote provided a fitting finale, drawing a highly engaged audience for a thought-provoking discussion on "The New Luxury" no longer being about possession, but sensation.

A Full Weekend of Design Innovation

Throughout the weekend, attendees were immersed in a series of thoughtfully curated brand environments that seamlessly blended innovation, craftsmanship, and experience, brought to life by LLDS's leading partners. As Presenting Sponsor, JennAir anchored the show with its elevated JennAir Boutique, designed by Amanda Aerin, reimagining the modern kitchen through a luxury lens. The space paired cutting-edge appliance design with a bespoke leather monogramming experience, reinforcing JennAir's commitment to personalization and design-forward living.

Wellness and performance-driven design emerged as a key theme, led by Kohler's highly engaged booth experience, where live cold plunge demonstrations highlighted the growing intersection of luxury, wellbeing, and functional innovation. Craftsmanship and materiality were further spotlighted by Khayeri Flooring, whose presence emphasized the foundational role of premium materials in shaping elevated interiors, while Lusso Modern Home brought a refined, contemporary furniture perspective to the show floor, grounding many of the spaces in comfort and modern elegance.

Technology also played a critical role in the attendee experience, with HP Canada's booth underscoring the importance of innovation in modern creative workflows. Meanwhile, the VIP Media Lounge, sponsored by Title Building Group, Emco Corporation, and JennAir served as a central hub for media, influencers, and industry leaders, offering a thoughtfully designed space for connection, content creation, and conversation throughout the weekend.

Additional leading design brands that showcased the latest and greatest of their offerings included Cosentino, Häfele, and more.

Features such as the Cafe Lounge Experience was brought to life by Rosarium and outfitted by the Exclusive Lounge Furniture Sponsor, Canapy Furniture, which served as a hub for conversation and connection.

In addition to keynote presentations, LLDS hosted several panel discussions on the JennAir main stage, with industry leaders speaking on topics such as power in media, the blueprint for luxury residences, the era of timeless design, and more.

With record-breaking attendance, expanded programming, and an undeniable creative energy, the Living Luxe Design Show 2026 marked a defining moment for the industry. Planning is already underway for 2027, with an even greater emphasis on immersive experiences, global perspectives, and boundary-pushing design.

Sponsors and Partners

The Living Luxe Design Show presented by JennAir was brought to life by an esteemed group of partners and sponsors including:

Official Presenting Sponsor: JennAir

Official Plumbing Sponsor: Kohler

Official Flooring Sponsor: Khayeri Flooring

Official Furniture Sponsor: Lusso Modern Home

Official Floral Sponsor: The Rosarium

Official Main Stage Sponsor: JennAir

Official VIP Media Lounge Sponsor: JennAir, Title Building Group, Emco Corporation

Official Fashion Show Sponsors: Yorkville Custom Homes Inc., Richview Landscape

Official Lounge Sponsor: The Rosarium

Exclusive Lounge Furniture Sponsor: Canapy Furniture

Official Bar Sponsors: Northwin, Insulation & Drywall Masters Inc.

Official Print & Signage Sponsor: Axe Media Group

Official Technology Sponsor: HP Canada

Show Sponsors: Epiq Vision, Tsemko Décor, Amanda Aerin, Caviar Bar & Co., Lawrence Park Development, Kanvas, Max Jamali, European Elegance, Benjamin Moore, R5 Event Design, Luméa, Cleary Canadian, Chef de la Mesa, Turfs Up, Nav's Live Pizza Palazzo, Elegance Aroma

The Living Luxe Awards Show was made possible through the support of leading partners including:

Presenting Sponsor: Living Luxe

Event Planning & Production: Amber Walker Events

Official Bar Sponsor: TAPS

Official Print & Signage Sponsor: Axe Media Group

Floral Sponsors: Studio Kate Florals, The Rosarium

Awards Sponsors: Kohler, Better Marble, Khayeri Flooring, House of Rohl, Marbella, Martha Franco Architecture & Design

Décor Sponsors: VintageBASH, Velare, Princess Décor & Floral, Fine Print Events

Event Sponsors: Clearly Canadian, Dolce Chocolates, Medusa Entertainment, Masala Whisky

Full sponsor listings are available at LivingLuxeDesignShow.ca.

About The Living Luxe Design Show

The Living Luxe Design Show is where innovation meets elegance, and design takes centre stage. LLDS celebrates the extraordinary, bringing together visionary exhibitors to showcase the latest trends and innovations in interior design, fashion, real estate, and all things luxury, showcasing the pinnacle of creativity and sophistication.

The LLDS brings together the foremost visionaries in the design industry, providing a platform for exhibitors to unveil their latest masterpieces and breakthrough innovations. From sleek and modern interiors to captivating outdoor spaces, each exhibit at the LLDS is a journey through the realms of luxury and creativity.

Founded by the dynamic publishing team of Living Luxe Magazine, Jennifer Lipkowitz, and Anthony Sirianni, in collaboration with show director Amber Walker Events, LLDS is set to reshape the landscape of creativity and luxury, marking a historic milestone as the first of its kind in Canada.

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