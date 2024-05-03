The 2024 SMARTIES™ Awards: A Beacon of Excellence in Global Marketing

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- MMA Global, a not-for-profit organization, dedicated to elevating marketing practices, is proud to announce that entries for the highly anticipated 2024 SMARTIES™ Awards are officially open. This prestigious program transcends a mere competition; it is a global platform where visionary brands, agencies, and marketing leaders convene to showcase their most impactful and innovative campaigns, setting a benchmark for excellence.

SMARTIES 2024 is now open for submissions!

The SMARTIES™ Awards boast a rich history of recognizing groundbreaking marketing case studies. Moreover, their commitment extends far beyond tradition. With a focus on innovative solutions and measurable business impact, the program continually evolves to reflect the dynamic marketing landscape. This fosters a collaborative environment where the world's brightest marketing minds come together to redefine the boundaries of marketing success.

Understanding the diverse landscape of marketing excellence, the SMARTIES™ program offers:

SMARTIES™ X Global Awards : The pinnacle of marketing achievement, recognizing the most exceptional campaigns from all corners of the globe.

Regional SMARTIES™ North America Awards: Highlighting outstanding marketing achievements within the vibrant US and Canadian markets.

Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA Global APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide, underscores the program's adaptability: "The marketing landscape is an ever-evolving ecosystem, driven by the constant emergence of new technologies. The SMARTIES™ Awards reflect these changes by recognizing groundbreaking innovations in AI, Retail media, e-commerce, social media, and MarTech, particularly their ability to deliver significant business impact and create positive societal change."

SMARTIES™ winners receive industry recognition beyond the trophy. They'll be added to WARC 100's ranking of the world's most awarded campaigns and companies for media, as well as RECMA's global scoring of media agencies, plus the MMA Business Impact Index showcasing the best in marketing globally.

The 2024 SMARTIES™ Call for Entries on-time deadline is July 12th, 2024. Marketers and agencies of all sizes are encouraged to participate across country-level, regional, and global categories. We have 28 categories listed within 6 channels used by modern marketers. Click here to see channels and categories. A distinguished panel comprised of esteemed industry leaders and senior brand marketers will evaluate all finalists.

Highly coveted Gold, Silver, and Bronze accolades will be awarded in recognition of outstanding entries. The most exceptional campaigns will compete for the program's most prestigious honors: Advertiser of the Year, Publisher/Media Company of the Year, Enabling Technology Company of the Year, Agency of the Year and Best in Show.

Are you ready for the world to witness your marketing brilliance? Visit the relevant websites (linked above) to access detailed information on award categories, the online submission process, and updates regarding the upcoming SMARTIES™ gala (details to be announced in the second half of 2024).

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With a commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing.

SMARTIES: SMARTIES is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in Marketing. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of creativity and drive measurable business impact in today's dynamic landscape.

