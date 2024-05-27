The 2024 Arthritis Soirée Sees Huge Success to Drive Research Forward

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The ARThritis Soirée, Arthritis Research Canada's signature fundraising event, raised $413,000 in support of life-changing arthritis research as the organization marked 25 years of finding answers for millions living with arthritis.

The elegant cocktail event took place at the Paradox Hotel Vancouver, on May 23. It hosted business and community leaders, healthcare professionals, philanthropists, people with arthritis, and individuals who gathered to show incredible support for vital arthritis research.

Arthritis Research Canada's Scientific Director, Dr. Diane Lacaille, and Board Chair, Jordan Langlois, are joined by ARThritis Soirée co-hosts Coleen Christie (Global BC) and Fred Lee. (CNW Group/Arthritis Research Canada)

There are over 100 types of arthritis affecting more than six million Canadians of all ages, including 800,000 British Columbians. Arthritis is the #1 cause of work disability and costs the Canadian economy an estimated $33 billion per year in treatment costs and lost productivity.

Despite these facts and the number of Canadians affected, arthritis research receives only two percent of the available research dollars in Canada. For this reason, the ARThritis Soirée has become a significant event in raising awareness and funds for arthritis research, shining the spotlight on this invisible and often misunderstood disease.

"An arthritis diagnosis can drastically affect many aspects of a person's life – from work and school to how people socialize and complete basic, daily tasks," said Dr. Diane Lacaille , Arthritis Research Canada's Scientific Director. "Our scientists are transforming the lives of people of all ages impacted by arthritis through patient-centred research and engagement. We are developing tools and resources to change lives today thanks to the generous support of donors and sponsors."

The Soirée is a success year-over-year thanks to the collective and generous efforts of sponsors, guests, donors, artists, volunteers, and dynamic co-hosts – Coleen Christie of Global BC and 'Man About Town' Fred Lee.

Arthritis Research Canada is grateful that, for the third year in a row, the Royal Bank of Canada supported the ARThritis Soirée as its Presenting Sponsor . "RBC is pleased to support Arthritis Research Canada and the important work they do to improve the lives of millions of Canadians," said Martin Thibodeau, Regional President British Columbia, RBC. "At RBC, our purpose is to help clients thrive and communities prosper and supporting arthritis research is just one of the many ways we are creating positive social impact towards accomplishing this goal."

Arthritis Research Canada's scientists are preventing the devastating complications of arthritis such as heart attacks, strokes and blood clots. They are also improving mental health and creating tools to help people keep working, be physically active, make decisions about vaccines, safely start families, get high-quality sleep, and so much more.

To learn more about Arthritis Research Canada's current research projects, please click here .

To find out how Arthritis Research Canada's research is impacting people living with arthritis today, please click here.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people impacted by arthritis through patient-centred research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille, is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with seven major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, Université de Montréal, and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

