The $15 Billion Post-Quantum Migration: NIST Standards Are Final, NSA Deadlines Are Set, and Enterprise Cybersecurity Is About to Be Rebuilt from the Ground Up

QSE, FTNT, IONQ, and ZS as the Post-Quantum Transition Reshapes the Global Cybersecurity Landscape

Issued on behalf of QSE -- Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

Companies mentioned in this article: QSE -- Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Fortinet Inc. (Nasdaq: FTNT), IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), Zscaler Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS)

Key Takeaways:

NIST finalized the first three post-quantum cryptography standards (FIPS 203, 204, 205) in August 2024, ending an eight-year global evaluation process and triggering the largest mandated cryptographic migration in history.

The NSA's CNSA 2.0 framework requires quantum-safe algorithms for all new national security systems by January 2027, full application migration by 2030, and complete infrastructure migration by 2035 -- with compliance cascading through defense contractors, federal agencies, and regulated industries.

QSE -- Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) launched QPA v2, an enterprise post-quantum cryptographic migration platform, featuring AI-enhanced assessment, cryptographic inventory analysis, a PQC Planning Wizard, and real-time executive dashboards -- already live and in use by clients.

The "harvest now, decrypt later" threat is active: adversaries are already capturing encrypted data at scale, banking on future quantum decryption capability. Google called for urgent preparation in February 2026 and the Boston Consulting Group warned that "starting in 2030 will already be too late."

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- AmericanNewsGroup.com News Commentary -- The cybersecurity industry is approaching a structural inflection point that will dwarf every previous security upgrade cycle. Every RSA key, every ECC certificate, every TLS handshake, every VPN tunnel, every digitally signed document, every encrypted database -- all of it was built on mathematics that quantum computers will break. Not might break. Will break. The only question is when, and the consensus timeline is compressing rapidly.

Industry analysts project the post-quantum cryptography market will exceed $15 billion by 2030 as governments and enterprises execute mandated migration timelines. Organizations are expected to budget 2--5% of annual IT security spend over a four-year migration window. For a global cybersecurity market that already exceeds $200 billion annually, PQC migration represents the largest infrastructure refresh cycle since the Y2K remediation -- except this time, the consequences of failure are permanent: compromised data cannot be un-stolen.

The challenge is not the algorithms. NIST solved that. The challenge is execution -- inventorying every cryptographic dependency across an enterprise, assessing risk exposure, planning migration sequencing, managing governance and compliance, and tracking progress across thousands of systems. That operational challenge is where the market opportunity lives, and it's where one company just launched the platform designed to own it.

QSE Launches Enterprise Migration Platform with QPA v2

QSE -- Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) announced the launch of QPA v2, its enterprise post-quantum cryptographic migration platform, on March 31, 2026. The platform provides organizations with a comprehensive framework to evaluate, plan, and manage post-quantum cryptographic readiness across multiple dimensions.

QPA v2's capabilities span the full migration lifecycle: a structured PQC Planning Wizard for governance design, budgeting, timelines, and strategy development; AI-enhanced assessment modules for evaluating cryptographic posture and compliance readiness; integrated inventory analysis covering software, hardware, and cryptographic components; a centralized executive dashboard for real-time visibility into quantum readiness and risk levels; and integrated reporting tools supporting governance, audit, and decision-making.

"Organizations are now moving from understanding quantum risk to actively planning for it," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "QPA v2 is designed to support that transition by providing a structured, repeatable framework that enables enterprises and public-sector organizations to assess their current state, prioritize risk, and plan their migration toward post-quantum cryptographic standards."

The platform integrates with QSE's broader security ecosystem, including qREK quantum-resilient key infrastructure, QAuth identity and authentication platform, and decentralized encrypted storage -- creating a full-stack approach to cryptographic resilience that extends from migration planning through long-term operational security.

CONTINUED… Read this and more on QSE at: AmericanNewsGroup.com

In other industry developments:

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) -- Network Security Giant Faces the PQC Infrastructure Challenge

Fortinet reported fiscal year 2024 revenue of approximately $5.96 billion with fiscal 2025 on track to exceed $6.7 billion, driven by its unified threat management and next-generation firewall platforms deployed across enterprise, service provider, and government environments. The company is the largest network security appliance vendor by unit volume globally. But Fortinet's core products protect network perimeters -- firewalls, VPNs, intrusion prevention -- all of which rely on cryptographic protocols that will need to be migrated to quantum-safe standards. Every Fortinet VPN tunnel running IPsec with RSA or ECDH key exchange will eventually require PQC migration. The scale of this challenge across Fortinet's installed base alone illustrates why purpose-built migration platforms like QSE's QPA v2 will be essential.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) -- The Quantum Computing Leader Making the Threat Real

IonQ is the most prominent publicly traded pure-play quantum computing company, developing trapped-ion processors accessible through AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. The company's $1.8 billion acquisition of SkyWater Technology in January 2026 represents a push toward vertical integration and manufacturing scale. IonQ's acquisition of ID Quantique -- a pioneer in commercial quantum key distribution -- brings quantum cryptography directly into its portfolio. Every advance IonQ makes in quantum computing capability compresses the timeline for when current encryption standards will break -- and accelerates the urgency for enterprise PQC migration platforms like QPA v2.

Zscaler (Nasdaq: ZS) -- Zero-Trust Architecture Meets the Quantum Deadline

Zscaler reported over $3 billion in annual recurring revenue, growing more than 25% year-over-year, as enterprises continue adopting its cloud-native zero-trust security platform. Zscaler's architecture eliminates traditional network perimeters in favor of identity-based access controls -- but those controls still rely on classical cryptographic protocols for authentication, key exchange, and session encryption. As NIST and the NSA mandate PQC migration for federal systems and their supply chains, every zero-trust platform will need to integrate quantum-safe cryptography. The companies providing the assessment and migration tooling to facilitate that transition will sit at the center of the next cybersecurity spending cycle.

The post-quantum migration is not optional. NIST finalized the standards. The NSA set the deadlines. The "harvest now, decrypt later" threat is active today. The market to migrate global enterprise cryptographic infrastructure is projected to exceed $15 billion by 2030 -- and most organizations haven't started because the tooling didn't exist. QSE -- Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) just changed that with QPA v2. The platform is live. The migration starts now.

For more information on QSE -- Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE | OTCQB: QSEGF | FSE: VN8), visit AmericanNewsGroup.com

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Sources:

[1] NIST, 'Post-Quantum Cryptography FIPS Approved,' August 13, 2024. https://csrc.nist.gov/news/2024/postquantum-cryptography-fips-approved

[2] NSA, 'Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 (CNSA 2.0),' September 2022.

[3] Google, public statement on quantum-era cybersecurity preparedness, February 2026.

[4] Boston Consulting Group, Post-Quantum Cryptography Assessment, 2025.

[5] CISA, NSA, and NIST, 'Quantum-Readiness: Migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography,' 2023.

[6] Allied Market Research / MarketsandMarkets, 'Post-Quantum Cryptography Market Forecast,' 2024-2030.

[7] Gartner, 'Information Security and Risk Management Spending Forecast,' 2025.

[8] Fortinet Inc., Q4 2024 Earnings Release and FY2025 Guidance / SEC Filing.

[9] IonQ Inc., 'Agreement to Acquire SkyWater Technology,' January 2026; Q4 2025 Earnings Release.

[10] The Quantum Insider, 'ID Quantique acquired by IonQ,' 2025.

[11] Zscaler Inc., Q1 FY2026 Earnings Release / SEC Filing.

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