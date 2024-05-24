The 10th World Water Forum Officially Begins, the President of the World Water Council Calls on Everyone to Become "Water Warriors"

BALI, Indonesia, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially opened the 10th World Water Forum on Monday (5/20/2024) at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC). In his speech, Jokowi introduced the Balinese Subak irrigation system, which was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2012.

At the opening ceremony, Loïc Fauchon, the President of the World Water Council, expressed gratitude to Indonesia for hosting the World Water Forum in Bali, highlighting Indonesia as the World Capital of Water.

President Joko Widodo (front, left) posed for a photo with President of World Water Council Loïc Fauchon (front, right) and several committee of the World Water Council for the 10th World Water Forum 2024 in Nusa Dua, Bali, on Monday, (20/5/2024)

He also emphasized the urgent need for sustainable water management, technological innovation, and global cooperation. Fauchon called for action to ensure water security, promote water rights, and involve younger generations in the fight for water preservation and peace.

Following the opening ceremony, President Jokowi chaired the High-Level Meeting where he stated that all countries should use this as a momentum to reinvigorate real action and collective commitment to address water challenges by sharing knowledge, promoting innovative solutions and implementing integrated water resources management.

On the same day, the political sessions began with the Parliamentary Meeting which was officially opened by the Chairperson of the Indonesian House of Representatives Puan Maharani. She stated that the Parliament will support the agenda to achieve water security through diplomacy.

On this occasion, the Bali Youth Plan has been hosting a series of side events, including the World Youth Parliament for Water Sessions and World Water Council Youth Delegates Session.

The Forum's Fair and Expo also launched with a total of 160 participants from 17 countries.

The day concluded with Leaders Visit to Ngurah Rai Forest Park, where President Jokowi highlighted the collective responsibility to conserve and protect the mangrove ecosystem.

Minister of Public Works and Housing Basuki Hadimuljono said, 10 Heads of state including from Indonesia, Timor Leste, Fiji, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, Hungary, and Morocco, as well as Deputy Prime Ministers, from Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Slovakia, and three special envoys of the presidents of the Netherlands, France, and the United Arab Emirates are present and participate in the series of events.

