THC KISS "Ready to Drink" Cannabis Beverage Shot Ships First Order to the Ontario Cannabis Store

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has shipped its "Ready to Drink" Cannabis Beverage Shot, THC KISS, to the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS"). OCS is the only legal online retailer of recreational cannabis in Ontario.

THC Kiss is also available for purchase in B.C. and Saskatchewan. THC BioMed is in discussion with other provinces to widen its distribution.

THC KISS is a breakthrough Cannabis Beverage Shot that promises to offer a different experience compared to edibles and beverages currently available in either the grey or legal cannabis markets.

THC Kiss aims to be an alternative to smoking cannabis and was developed by THC BioMed using proprietary extraction methods invented by THC BioMed.

"We are proud to bring Canadians a true alternative to smoking cannabis," commented John Miller, president and CEO.

"We continue to receive very positive feedback from consumers. We have received many requests that indicate a high demand for our current products and those in development. THC BioMed continues to deliver a wide array of cannabis products to cater for all classes of cannabis consumers. In addition, all of our products are developed, manufactured and packaged by THC BioMed itself," Said Mr. Miller.

Each 30ml bottle of THC Kiss contains 10 mg of THC.

About THC BioMed

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of cannabis products.

Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that (a) the Company will widen its distribution, (b) THC Kiss will offer a different experience compared to edibles and beverages currently available in either the grey or legal cannabis and (c) THC BioMed will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC BioMed disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

