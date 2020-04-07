THC KISS Cannabis Beverage

THC.CSE

VANCOUVER, April 7, 2020 /CNW/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its new cannabis beverage, THC Kiss, will be available for sale to Medical Patients this week. THC BioMed expects to begin its rollout of THC Kiss to the recreational market over the next few weeks.

THC KISS is a brand new cannabis beverage that is unlike those currently available in either the grey or legal cannabis markets. THC Kiss was developed by THC BioMed using proprietary extraction methods invented by THC BioMed.

"We remain a true cannabis company. We are passionate about cannabis and apply a deep understanding of it in our operations. Our operational procedures have proven successful and we have demonstrated that we have the ability to scale at low cost while producing the finest quality cannabis at a very reasonable cost to the end consumer," said John Miller, President & CEO of THC BioMed. "The launch of this product is an important milestone for the Company. We continue to fully focus on sustained growth and profitability as we aggressively increase our market share."

THC Kiss will sell at compassionate pricing for registered medical patients at $4.20 per 30ml beverage containing 10 mg of THC.

About THC

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. THC BioMed is Canada's largest supplier of legal cannabis genetics. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related in the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that (a) THC Kiss will be available for sale to Medical Patients this week, (b) THC Kiss will be available to retail stores over the next few weeks, (b) THC BioMed will increase its market share, and (c) THC BioMed will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

