THC BioMed Turns a Profit and Exceeds $1,000,000 in Revenue in First Quarter of 2020

News provided by

THC BioMed

Nov 26, 2019, 08:00 ET

CSE.THC
OTC.THCBF
F.TFHC

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

Net

Income (Loss)

Quarter Ended

Revenue

Income (Loss)

Per Share

Q1/2020

October 31, 2019

$

1,044,510

$

688,925

$

-

Q4/2019

July 31, 2019

$

382,096

$

(4,177,572)

$

(0.04)

Q3/2019

April 30, 2019

$

354,326

$

(4,905,797)

$

(0.03)

Q2/2019

January 31, 2019

$

474,041

$

(4,722,819)

$

(0.04)

Q1/2019

October 31, 2018

$

279,140

$

1,106,841

$

0.01

Q4/2018

July 31, 2018

$

163,883

$

(3,208,291)

$

(0.02)

Q3/2018

April 30, 2018

$

179,771

$

(89,245)

$

-

Q2/2018

January 31, 2018

$

305,448

$

(9,348,704)

$

(0.09)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Achieved revenues of over $1,000,000(1) in the first three months of the fiscal year with an average selling price of $4.20 per gram to medical patients and recreational buyers, such as the Ontario Cannabis Store and BC Cannabis Stores, much less than the average price reported for other Licensed Producers overall.
  • Revenue for the quarter increased 274% compared to the same quarter last year
  • Achieved a gross profit before fair value adjustments of $295,480
  • Achieved Adjusted EDITDA of $890
  • Had our license amended to include the production and sales of cannabis edibles, topicals, and extracts
  • Submitted a new product application to Health Canada for Pure Cannabis Sticks—pre-rolls that are filtered, paper cylinders filled with our own pure cannabis to be manufactured using our automated production machine
  • Announced an alternative, brand new cannabis beverage product, THC Kiss
  • Acquired an additional strata lot at the production facility to continue to increase grow capacity
  • Issued two convertible debentures for a total of $904,536

(1)

Includes excise taxes

KEY HIGHLIGHTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE THREE MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2019

  • Submitted a new product application to Health Canada for THC Kiss

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. (CSE:THC) ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial results for the three months ended October 31, 2019.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We are proud to report that we surpassed the $1,000,000 revenue mark for the first three months of our fiscal year. Our financial statements for Q1 2020 reflect the improvements we have realized in all key indicators of economic progress. Over the last year, we have completed and started using new grow rooms to increase our output. Our focus on high quality, indoor-grown cannabis at reasonable prices has made our cannabis a best seller," said THC BioMed President & CEO, John Miller. "These results demonstrate the vision and abilities of our management team and we expect to continue this high level of performance going forward."

All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. This press release is intended to be read in conjunction with the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three months ended October 31, 2019, which has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Statement of Comprehensive Income Summary

For the three months ended

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

October 31

October 31

2019

2018





Revenue

$

1,044,510

$

279,140

Inventory expensed to cost of sales

(749,030)

(302,503)

Gross profit before fair value adjustments

295,480

(23,363)

Net change in fair value of biological assets

1,364,404

2,511,313

Gross margin

1,659,884

2,487,950

Total expenses

(970,959)

(1,381,109)

Net and comprehensive income for the period

$

688,925

$

1,106,841



Non-IFRS Earnings Measure





For the three months ended

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

October 31

October 31

2019

2018

Net and comprehensive income for the period

$

688,925

$

1,106,841

Add back

Interest

 

62,313

 

17,280

Depreciation and amortization

238,666

103,290

 

EBITDA (2) from continuing operations

 

989,904

 

1,227,411

Foreign exchange loss

2,181

3,294

Realized fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold

125,678

68,657

Realized loss on sale of asset

-

(1,154)

Share-baed compensation

373,209

936,008

Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets

(1,490,082)

(2,579,970)

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

890

$

(345,754)

(2)

These non-IFRS measures are defined in the Company's MD&A for the period ended October 31, 2019 ("Q1 2020")

Balance Sheet Summary

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

October 31

July 31

As at

2019

2019

 

Current assets

$

6,301,916

 

$

5,217,996

Total assets

$

6,301,916

$

5,217,996

Current liabilities

$

4,188,603

$

3,290,724

Total liabilities

$

4,188,603

$

3,290,724

Working capital

$

2,113,313

$

1,927,272

Accumulated deficit

$

27,711,710

$

28,400,635





Cash Flow Statement Summary





For the three months ended

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

October 31

October 31

2019

2018

Net and comprehensive income for the period

$

688,925

$

1,106,841

Cash, end of the period

$

180,856

$

1,810,903

About THC

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. THC BioMed is Canada's largest supplier of legal Cannabis Genetics. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well- positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

Please visit our website for a more detailed description of our business and services available. www.thcbiomed.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC"). Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that THC will (a) continue this high level of performance  going  forward,  and  (b)  be  in  the  forefront  of  this  rapidly  growing  industry.  Although  THC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE THC BioMed

For further information: President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd. T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

Related Links

http://thcbiomed.com/

Organization Profile

THC BioMed

You just read:

THC BioMed Turns a Profit and Exceeds $1,000,000 in Revenue in First Quarter of 2020

News provided by

THC BioMed

Nov 26, 2019, 08:00 ET