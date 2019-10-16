THC BioMed Licensed to Sell Cannabis Oil

THC.CSE

VANCOUVER, Oct, 16, 2019 /CNW/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed") (CSE: THC) announces that Health Canada has amended its licence to enable THC BioMed to sell cannabis oil products.

"October 17th marks a significant turn for the cannabis industry as we welcome the introduction of edibles. THC BioMed is excited to participate in this momentous occasion with the granting of our oil licence," commented John Miller, CEO of THC BioMed, "We also will be filing an application to add the sale of extracts, topicals and edibles to our licence in the next few days."

"We are proud to introduce a brand-new product to the cannabis market, THC Kiss, a proprietary invention of THC BioMed. This is a unique product and it is not something that can be found on the existing gray or legal markets," said Mr. Miller.

THC Kiss, when approved, will be available through authorized provincial distributers and to THC BioMed's registered patients.

THC plans to submit an application for product approval for THC Kiss and be subject to the 60-day notice period for new cannabis products becoming available for sale, pursuant to Appendix I of Canada's updated Cannabis Licence Management Guide.

About THC

THC is an ACMPR Licensed Producer and Canada's largest supplier of legal Cannabis Genetics. THC is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Please visit our website for a more detailed description of our business and services available. www.thcbiomed.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although THC believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and include that (a) THC BioMed will submit an application in the next few days to add the sale of extracts, topicals and edibles to its licence, (b) THC BioMed will introduce THC Kiss to the cannabis market, (c) THC Kiss will be approved by Health Canada or be available as stated, and (d) THC will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE THC BioMed

For further information: President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

