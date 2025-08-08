ThAImis: AI-Powered Employment Law Platform

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - ThAImis™ is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered platform that streamlines Canadian labour and employment law research.

ThAImis is a sister company of ADR Chambers, a global leader in dispute resolution.

The new ThAImis labour and employment research tool will launch on September 15, 2025 and be powered by Blue J Legal's Labour & Employment (L&E) technology. The new ThAImis technology predicts how Canadian courts are likely to address complex employment law questions. It analyzes thousands of court cases to deliver probability-based forecasts, confidence levels, and legal explanations.

"We're proud to see ThAImis build on the success of Blue J's employment law tools to create a next-generation platform," said Benjamin Alarie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Blue J. "This launch represents a pivotal moment in how AI can empower users to navigate complex labour and employment decisions with confidence, speed, and clarity." Select Canadian law firms, in-house departments, and public agencies have used and trusted the BlueJ L&E platform for years, and will now transition to the ThAImis platform.

The relaunch of the BlueJ L&E technology under the ThAImis banner reflects a vision to integrate legal expertise with cutting-edge technology to provide faster, more accurate, and accessible information to people with employment questions and issues.

"We are very excited to continue BlueJ's practice of providing customers with leading edge tools to help them gather accurate labour and employment information quickly and inexpensively" said Allan Stitt, Chief Executive Officer of ThAImis. "AI can be scary, but it can also help us navigate challenges and provide valuable information incredibly quickly."

The new platform can be accessed at thaimis.com. The ThAImis system will preserve the existing Blue J L&E functionality, and will provide enhanced research options and improved usability. ThAImis is committed to continuing the legacy of excellence established by Blue J, while charting a bold new course in AI-assisted legal research.

About ThAImis Inc.

ThAImis Inc. delivers advanced, user-focused technology for the legal sector, equipping professionals with the tools and information they need to make better decisions.

SOURCE ThAImis Inc.

For media enquiries or to schedule a demo, please contact: • [email protected], • 416.584.3598