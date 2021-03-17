TGS Esports Inc. Announces Strategic Technology Partnership with FansUnite Entertainment

TGS partners with organizations and brands to build and grow their esports communities via tournaments, broadcast production and events. Through the partnership, FansUnite will incorporate its technology solutions into TGS events to establish a new prediction platform where live audience predictions can be placed on multiple outcomes within every white-label esports event run by TGS. Viewers can make live predictions during TGS events for which they can win prizes if their selections are correct.

Esports revenue in 2020 was over $1 billion[1], excluding revenues from betting. TGS has built white-label esports experiences for over 15 brands, interacting with over 200,000 gamers and by offering prediction games, TGS is able to increase the level of engagement between fans and brands.

Additionally, the prediction games from the platform will be featured on TGS' Pepper Esports platform which will enable all tournament organizers to offer predictions and rivalry challenges in their tournaments to their viewers.

"Live predictions is a feature our brand partners have been asking us to implement for a long time." said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS Esports Inc. "By implementing FansUnite's technology into our esports events TGS is able to increase the level of engagement between fans and brands."

"The partnership with TGS Esports brings forth a new platform that will enable us to capture new opportunities within the fast-growing esports market," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "TGS collaborates with numerous esports event organizers who have a large following of enthusiastic esports gamers who like to participate in their events. Our online betting solutions coupled with TGS esports platform will enable us to attract a new and widening audience from these events."

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS partners with Fortune 500 brands, schools, and tournament organizers to build out their esports community via tournaments, broadcast production, and events. TGS has commercialized an esports solution that allows brands and gamers to interact on its end to end platform. The combination of TGS esports event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows sponsors and brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly-owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

