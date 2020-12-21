TGS Esports Announces Completion of the Acquisition of Leading Competitive Esports Platform, Pepper Esports

With the acquisition complete, TGS adds a next generation online platform to their esports tournament and event expertise. This all-in-one offering allows any individual, brand, or school to create and manage player communities, spectators, sponsors, and brands—all in one place.

"The Pepper platform is a core component of our 2021 growth strategy. Organizers and communities previously had to utilize multiple third-party applications to put on a successful event, including TGS, and we are esports event experts." said Spiro Khouri, CEO of TGS. "With the addition of Pepper, the entire experience can be brought under one roof. This provides tremendous value for our team and any of our partners."

Pepper has just launched its live Beta (pepper.gg) with select customers. Additional features are being rolled out on the Pepper platform over the next few months, with Pepper's full launch expected in Q1 2021.

"Now the acquisition is complete we can accelerate our development of the Pepper platform to address the increased interest we are seeing from clients." said Guy Halford-Thompson, CEO of Pepper Esports. "As a single, unified team, we are able to offer a full suite of services from integrated streaming to full event management sets us apart from other platforms."

A short video overview of the Pepper platform can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uj_EELelUww&t=1s

About Pepper Esports Inc.

Pepper is a next generation esports platform that makes it possible to create and manage player communities, spectators, sponsors, and brands—all in one place. By working closely with and listening to event organizers, tournament operators, and live venue operators over the last two years, Pepper has developed a unique product that connects leaders in esports to their audience and helps them grow leaner, faster, and smarter businesses.

Pepper's key technologies include its patent pending AI engine, which automatically captures game data to create a tournament experience that extends beyond live gameplay and includes highly demanded features such as global leaderboards, player profiles, statistics, new tournament discovery and digital wallets, advanced bracketing, public APIs, a global ranking system and more.

The Acquisition

The Company completed the Acquisition pursuant to the terms and conditions of an amalgamation agreement (the "Amalgamation Agreement"), as amended, among the Company, Pepper and 1271801 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Pepper. On closing of the Acquisition ("Closing"), the Company issued an aggregate of 43,385,664 common shares in the capital of TGS (each a "TGS Share", and such TGS Shares issued as consideration for the Acquisition, the "Consideration Shares") to the former shareholders of Pepper, as well as an aggregate of 3,000,000 options to purchase TGS Shares and 1,923,780 warrants exercisable to purchase TGS Shares to the former holders of options and share purchase warrants of Pepper.

The Consideration Shares are subject to a contractual lock-up, with 20% of the Consideration Shares being released on Closing and a further 20% being released every six months thereafter. In addition, certain shareholders of Pepper became parties to the Value Security Escrow Agreement dated July 30, 2020 (the "Escrow Agreement") with the Company, Computershare Investor Services Inc. and certain other shareholders of TGS, as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Pursuant to the Escrow Agreement, an aggregate of 17,956,674 TGS Shares (the "Escrow Shares") issued to certain former shareholders of Pepper will be held in escrow. 10% of the Escrow Shares were released on the Closing, and an additional 15% of the Escrow Shares will be released on January 31, 2021 and every six months thereafter until all Escrow Shares have been released on July 31, 2023.

In connection with the Transaction, the Company issued non-transferable warrants to acquire 3,870,968 TGS Shares at an exercise price of $0.155 per share for a period of two years following Closing to an arm's length finder. The Company also issued an aggregate of 142,857 TGS Shares to satisfy an outstanding obligation of Pepper pursuant to an advisory agreement.

Directors and Officers

On Closing, Jeremy Wright resigned as a director of the Company and Guy Halford-Thompson was appointed to fill the vacancy. The Company thanks Mr. Wright for his service. The board of directors of the Company is now comprised of Spiro Khouri, Ravinder Mlait, Spencer Smyl, Chi Yan Carolina Li, Bryan Loree and Guy Halford-Thompson.

In addition, on Closing, Guy Halford-Thompson, Dallas Benjamin Hoffman and Jackson Warren were appointed as the President, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer of the Company, respectively.

Haywood Securities Inc. has acted as a financial advisor to Pepper in connection with the Acquisition.

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS Esports Inc. is an esports organization focused on providing an unparalleled esports experience through its expertise in online and in-person event management, broadcast production, and Pepper Esports' tournament software. TGS is the owner of Canada's first dedicated esports arena, The Gaming Stadium, located in Richmond, British Columbia, which opened in June 2019. The Gaming Stadium hosts regular online tournaments as well as provides high quality broadcast production for any event. For more information, visit www.thegamingstadium.com.

