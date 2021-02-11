TGOD Signs National Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies' CannMart

Complements TGOD's existing distribution agreements with other medical cannabis distributors

Further expands TGOD's distribution within the medical market and provides opportunities for future growth as the Canadian medical market continues to evolve

In line with TGOD's strategic decision to shift its medical business to a wholesale model

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has signed a supply agreement with CannMart, a subsidiary of Namaste Technologies Inc., making its certified organic medical cannabis products available via CannMart's online medical cannabis sales platform.

"Working with established players such as CannMart expands our distribution footprint within the medical cannabis market, while allowing TGOD to focus medical resources on research and innovation," commented Sean Bovingdon, TGOD's Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Their reach and scale facilitate access to cannabis treatments for patients across Canada."

"We are pleased to welcome TGOD to CannMart.com and look forward to working closely with them to expand their reach to Canadian cannabis consumers," commented Chad Agate, CTO and VP, Marketplace of Namaste Technologies. "We continue to leverage our Marketplace Platform, VendorLink, as we are increasingly seeing the added value Namaste's innovative technology can bring to organizations such as TGOD."

Under the two-year term agreement, TGOD will provide CannMart with a broad portfolio of certified organic medical cannabis products, including premium dried flower, RIPPLE dissolvable powder, gummies, and teas.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD ) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017, December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR","TGOD.WA" and "TGOD.WB", respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca .

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward–looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about distribution agreements, statements about the growth of the medical market and statements about the future of medical cannabis treatments. Forward–looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward–looking statements throughout this news release. Forward–looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available on SEDAR. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information: Media Relations: Sebastien Bouchard, [email protected], (647) 272-2476; Investor Relations: Shane Dungey, [email protected], (403) 389-9911

