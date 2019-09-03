TGOD Receives Health Canada Approval to Start Cultivation Operations at Hamilton Hybrid Greenhouse

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX:TGOD) (US:TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organic cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval from Health Canada, under the Cannabis Regulations, to expand operations into its new hybrid greenhouse located in Hamilton, Ontario. The 123,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility will serve to increase TGOD's premium organic cannabis production as it expands its sales in Canada.

TGOD's hybrid greenhouse is the fruit of years of research and development. From its cutting-edge climate control systems and water recapture systems to LED lighting, it combines the latest technologies with natural elements such as living soil and natural sunlight. This organic growing facility has a much better environmental footprint and lower waste than traditional large-scale cannabis growing.

"We are thrilled to start using this purpose-built hybrid greenhouse as we ramp up our production of premium organic cannabis, an underserved segment of the market," commented Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. "Our team pioneered the concept of growing organic cannabis at scale; this hybrid greenhouse has been artfully designed for organic cultivation, allowing us to reliably produce clean, safe and non irradiated cannabis."

The new facility is the third phase of TGOD's Hamilton site, measuring 166,000 square feet with an annual production capacity of 17,500 kgs of premium organic cannabis. In line with its commitment to sustainability, TGOD aims to have the building LEED certified.

The Company is also seeking an eGMP certification for this facility in order to allow for global exports, as laws and regulations permit.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. TGOD also has organic hemp CBD oil operations in Canada, and through its wholly owned subsidiary HemPoland distributes premium hemp CBD oil in the EU. The Company grows high quality, certified organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a planned capacity of 219,000 kgs and is building 1,643,600 sq. ft. of cultivation and processing facilities across Ontario, Quebec, Jamaica and Denmark.

