TFS HealthScience Strengthens Global Ophthalmology Unit with Strategic Hires and Integrated Delivery Model

LUND, Sweden, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- TFS HealthScience (TFS), a leading global Contract Research Organization (CRO), is expanding its ophthalmology business unit with new leadership talent and enhanced delivery capabilities to meet rising demand for specialized clinical trial execution in eye care.

With the global ophthalmology market valued at nearly $60 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $94 billion by 2030, investment in new vision therapies is accelerating, and with it, the need for CRO partners equipped to manage complex, global programs. TFS is addressing this demand through a therapeutically aligned operating model and a dedicated ophthalmology team with deep expertise across retinal, corneal, and neuro-ophthalmic conditions.

Under the leadership of new CEO Markus Granlund, TFS has embraced a decentralized structure that empowers each therapeutic area to own end-to-end delivery. In ophthalmology, that vision is led by Marcia Swank, Vice President and Head of Ophthalmology, who has shaped the unit into a focused partner for companies developing therapies and devices for eye conditions.

"In ophthalmology, every day counts for sponsors racing to innovate, and for patients waiting on better options," said Swank. "As trials grow more complex and technology reshapes the landscape, CROs must evolve to deliver faster, smarter, and always with the patient in focus. We've built a globally connected group at TFS with the insight, structure, and drive to do just that—not just any team, but the best team."

Among the newest additions to the ophthalmology team is Bhakti Patel, who joins as Senior Director of Project Delivery. Patel brings nearly two decades of clinical research experience across sponsors, sites, and CROs, with specialized expertise in ophthalmology trial execution and device development. She is spearheading the creation of a dedicated site optimization unit and leading strategic oversight of device-related programs. Patel is supported by a dedicated ophthalmology leadership team spanning strategic planning, global trial execution, data strategy, analytics, safety, and finance, ensuring every ophthalmology program is backed by deep expertise, operational alignment, and sponsor-focused solutions.

"It's an honor to join such a strong and experienced ophthalmology team at TFS during this period of growth," said Patel. "Ophthalmology trials demand tailored execution, and this group has built the infrastructure, agility, and depth to meet that challenge head-on. I'm proud to contribute to the continued momentum and support our partners in bringing innovative treatments to patients."

TFS is currently managing a diverse portfolio of early- and late-phase ophthalmology studies across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The team played a pivotal role in expanding the company's APAC footprint and supporting globally executed programs, including one that recently achieved FDA approval. Ongoing trials span geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, retinal vein occlusion, neurotrophic keratitis, and gene therapy programs in retinitis pigmentosa, underscoring the team's therapeutic depth and ability to support sponsors, big or small, from first-in-human development through post-marketing commitments.

TFS has also advanced innovation-forward partnerships to integrate digital technology into ophthalmic trial workflows, including a recent collaboration with RetinAI and MAXO to apply AI-driven imaging and analytics to clinical development.

As TFS continues its transformation, the ophthalmology business unit, alongside its business unit counterparts across the company, is exemplifying what's possible when strategic leadership, global infrastructure, and scientific depth align to meet the needs of today's clinical development landscape.

About TFS HealthScience

TFS HealthScience is a full-service, global Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to advance innovative treatments and improve patient outcomes. With operations across 50 countries, TFS and its strategic partners provide tailored strategic resourcing solutions and clinical development services in specialized therapeutic areas, including dermatology, internal medicine, neuroscience, oncology, and ophthalmology. Dedicated to empowering partners and enriching lives, TFS offers flexible solutions that combine global reach with the agility and responsiveness of a mid-sized CRO.

