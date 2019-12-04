TextNow Announces Mike Grishaver as New VP of Product

Former Pandora and Etsy Executive Joins TextNow to Expand its Free Phone Service Offering

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- TextNow , the leading mobile app providing free and low-cost phone service, today announced the addition of Mike Grishaver as the company's VP of Product. Grishaver is responsible for leading the product vision, strategy, and development that supports TextNow's 15 million monthly active users. Grishaver reports to TextNow's Founder & CEO, Derek Ting.

"As we continue to make phone service accessible to everyone at any budget, TextNow's mobile experience is a top priority," said Ting. "Mike strikes the right balance between data-centric and creative visionary as a product leader. His expertise in building user-friendly mobile products that leverage robust technology is key to scaling TextNow. I'm excited to welcome Mike to the TextNow family and grow the company with his partnership."

Grishaver brings more than 20 years of experience in product management, design, and monetization to TextNow. At TextNow, Grishaver will develop the company's internal product team and design the company's long-term global strategy for its cross-platform products. Most recently, he served as SVP of Product at Beachbody where he led the company's primary product, Beachbody On Demand, to over 1 million paying subscribers. He also launched the company's Openfit health, fitness, and nutrition product across the web, Android, iOS, and Roku platforms.

"Today, consumers spend more time on mobile devices than watching TV and 90% of smartphone time is spent in apps. TextNow's ability to provide phone service through a mobile app versus a traditional carrier aligns with that trend and positions the company as a true disruptor in the telecom industry," said Grishaver. "TextNow's team is smart, agile, and creative. I'm excited to join them in building a product that brings affordable connectivity to users around the world."

Grishaver's earlier experience includes serving as the SVP of Product at Etsy, VP of Product Management at Pandora, and working as a Product Management & Monetization Lead at LinkedIn. At Etsy, Grishaver was instrumental in growing mobile gross merchandise sales by 47%. While at Pandora, the company hit mobile revenue growth of 101% year-over-year. Mike has 12 patents from his time at LinkedIn, where his teams launched the company's first social advertising products.

About TextNow

TextNow, Inc. is the leading mobile app provider of free and low-cost phone service. TextNow offers plans for everyone and every budget, including a free service over Wi-Fi, enabling customers who otherwise may not be able to afford expensive phone plans to get a phone number and phone service for free.

For more information, visit https://www.textnow.com .

