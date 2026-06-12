DALLAS, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Texas Super Kings (TSK) are pleased to announce the renewal of their partnership with Access Healthcare for a fourth consecutive season, extending their role as the team's Sponsor and Official Partner.

As part of the partnership, Access Healthcare will be featured across Texas Super Kings' digital platforms, matchday activations, and fan engagement channels. The association is designed to enhance overall engagement with a highly passionate cricket audience and support deeper connection with the team's growing fan base over time.

Texas Super Kings Announce Access Healthcare as Sponsor and Official Partner

Commenting on the partnership, K.S Viswanathan, Director of Texas Super Kings, said, "Our continued partnership with Access Healthcare reflects a relationship built on trust, performance, and shared ambition. Together, we are focused on raising the standard of excellence -- on the field, in business, and in the communities, we engage with."

"On behalf of everyone at Access Healthcare, we're proud to be a sponsor of the Texas Super Kings," said Balaji Sekar, CEO at Access Healthcare. "Cricket is a sport reflecting many of the values we hold dear: commitment, teamwork, resilience, and excellence. We are excited to support the team throughout the season and look forward to sharing in their successes both on and off the pitch."

Major League Cricket Season 4 is scheduled from June 18 to July 18, 2026, across venues including Grand Prairie Stadium (Texas) and Oakland Coliseum (California), with TSK scheduled to play 10 matches before the playoffs.

About Texas Super Kings

The Texas Super Kings are one of the six franchises participating in the flagship cricket league in the United States -- Major League Cricket (MLC). Since the league's inception, the franchise has established itself as one of its leading teams, consistently delivering strong performances and securing playoff qualification in every season.

About Access Healthcare

Established in 2011, Access Healthcare remains at the forefront of healthcare management, allowing providers to focus on what matters most -- their patients. As a global leader, we are recognized as a trusted partner by healthcare organizations, offering a combined AI-embedded, automation, and human expertise revenue cycle management (RCM) model to help healthcare organizations drive visible results at scale.

SOURCE Texas Super Kings

Media Contact: Pallavi Ramesh | [email protected]