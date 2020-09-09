Texas Chicken™ Hosts International Virtual Summit

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- Normally on stage in a room filled with hundreds of energized franchisees and regional managers, this year's annual event looked quite different— but equally exciting for a brand showcasing their resilience in a post-pandemic reality. With international growth a priority in the brand's five-year strategic plan, Texas Chicken™ flexed again in spite of the global pandemic by tapping into the virtual space to host this year's International Summit. The multi-day annual event brought franchisees, corporate brand leadership, and field team members together to celebrate their alignment on strategic goals, re-emphasize financial objectives, and introduce new emerging trends with a colorful, energetic display of faces and teams on a single platform.

Moderated by the Vice President of Texas Chicken, YM Ong, and his Asia Pacific, Middle-Eastern and European forces, this year's "Stronger Together" theme united teams worldwide as leadership addressed topics such as leveraging technology, strengthening the business model, and keeping brand momentum.

The messages were poignant and powerful as restaurants continue to move towards a new normal in response to COVID-19. The summit also further reinforced the brand's industry leadership as a franchisor and celebrated the capabilities and commitment of the franchisee network. Continuing to grow and strengthen its position in the markets it serves, Texas Chicken is demonstrating its steadfast vision to become the global franchisor of choice.

"We respect and recognize our international franchisees in the 26 countries in which we operate. Their commitment and ability to face the challenges of 2020 is worthy of applause and recognition," said Joe Christina, Chief Executive Officer. "I also recognize that our in-country leadership teams have stepped up to represent this brand with perseverance and determination to support their franchisees."

Recognizing Performance. Celebrating Achievement.

The awards given for outstanding results for marketing, operations, development, and fortitude in facing 2020's challenges were one of the highlights throughout the summit. The honorees included franchisees in Bahrain, Iraq, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Olayan Food Division (United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia), Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Also awarded were "Service, Teamwork, Attitude, Respect" (S.T.A.R.) Awards to individuals who exemplified these characteristics. These honorees included:

Mohamed Ekram , Tamauz Food & Entertainment Company Ltd in Saudi Arabia

, Tamauz Food & Entertainment Company Ltd in Sandra Low , Mesa Asia Pacific Trading Services Company Ltd in Vietnam

, Mesa Asia Pacific Trading Services Company Ltd in Nurliyana Binti Yeob Ahmad, Texas Chicken Malaysia Sdn Bhd in Malaysia

Alice Aguda , Olayan Food Division in the United Arab Emirates

, Olayan Food Division in the Anawat Kongsuriyapinyo, PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Ltd in Thailand .

Texas Chicken also celebrated recent successes in restructuring international regions to provide increased hands-on leadership and business support. These successes included a more streamlined model for supply chain and quality assurance, and continued collaboration in menu development and guest experience and additional business resources. Christina highlighted a prime example of working stronger together as he recognized the efforts of Ong and his team in the Asia Pacific, as the area was the first in the world to be overwhelmed by the pandemic.

"Ong pivoted quickly to ensure our franchisees were operating safely and responsibly, even before there were established guidelines and protocols in place," explained Christina. "To me, that is what our company values are all about – stepping up to do the right thing."

About Church's Chicken® / Texas Chicken

Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church's Chicken® or Texas Chicken® franchising opportunities, visit https://www.churchs.com/franchising/ .

