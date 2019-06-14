Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Announces Director Resignation

ORLEANS, ON, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF), a global leader in cannabinoid-based drug development and discovery, wishes to announce that Mr. Benoit Chotard has tendered his resignation as director of the Corporation, effective immediately, in order to devote time to manage his other professional commitments. Furthermore, Mr. Chotard has advised the Corporation that he will not stand for re-election to the board of directors of the Corporation. The Corporation hereby wishes to withdraw his nomination for election as a director at the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on June 20, 2019 (the "Meeting").

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical multifaced corporation with its primary focus in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a clinical trial program aimed at bringing novel drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Tetra Bio-Pharma's subsidiary, Tetra Natural Health, also focuses on the development and commercialization of natural health and self-care products as well as the sale of its hemp energy drinks.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com and www.tetranaturalhealth.com

