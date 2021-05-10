Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces $10 Million "Bought Deal" Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FSE:JAM1 ) ("Tetra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 25,000,000 units (the "Units") from the treasury of the Company, at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the "Issue Price") and offer them to the public by way of prospectus supplement for total gross proceeds of $10 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share for an exercise price of $0.51 and for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units at the Issue Price. The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised in whole or in part to purchase Units as determined by the Underwriters upon written notice to the Company at any time up to 30 days following the Closing Date (the "Over-Allotment Option").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for clinical trials, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering will be completed (i) by way of a prospectus supplement to the bases shelf prospectus of the Company dated April 1, 2020 to be filed in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec, (ii) on a private placement basis in the United States pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and (iii) outside Canada and the United States on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Company's securities under domestic or foreign securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Offering is expected to close on or about May 17th 2021, or such other date as the Company and the Underwriters may agree, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the securities regulatory authorities and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) is a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development with a FDA and a Health Canada cleared clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Our evidence-based scientific approach has enabled us to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

