TestingXperts Launches QXcel

Redefining Quality Engineering with GenAI and Human Trust

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- TestingXperts (Tx), a global leader in digital assurance and quality engineering, today announced the launch of QXcel, an AI-powered quality engineering platform engineered for enterprise assurance. QXcel combines the speed of GenAI-powered test automation with the reliability of human judgment, helping enterprises accelerate releases, reduce QA costs, and scale with confidence.

QXcel unifies TestingXperts' core quality engineering frameworks and accelerators, including self-healing automation frameworks, predictive QA analytics, synthetic test data generation, and domain-specific testing agents, into a single, engineered platform. Unlike bolt-on or stitched-together tools, QXcel is an AI-native, embedded QA platform designed to integrate seamlessly across enterprise ecosystems such as cloud migration, ERP modernization, and API assurance.

"QXcel is not just a technology platform; it's a strategic enabler for enterprise growth," said Manish Gupta, CEO of TestingXperts. "By collapsing hours into minutes and transforming QA into a business driver, QXcel empowers enterprises to innovate faster while delivering quality at scale with digital trust."

With real-time dashboards, prompt-driven automation, and AI-powered analytics, QXcel gives enterprises unmatched visibility, governance, and assurance across the release lifecycle. Enterprises adopting QXcel are reporting 40% lower QA costs, 65% faster validation cycles, and up to 3× greater reliability across critical programs. Real-world results include regression cycles reduced from days to hours, flaky tests cut by more than half, and automated inclusion of new customer scenarios. From core banking systems to healthcare compliance platforms and digital retail ecosystems, QXcel is already driving measurable outcomes for clients.

"QXcel doesn't just change testing cycles, it changes how teams work," said Michael Giacometti, VP of QE & AI Transformation. "By shifting repetitive tasks to AI-powered quality engineering agents, QXcel empowers teams to contribute at scale, while freeing experts to focus on innovation and strategy. This is about democratizing quality engineering, reducing QA costs, and unlocking talent across the enterprise to accelerate digital transformation QA programs."

QXcel is now available globally, with industry-specific accelerators, blueprints, and proven delivery practices enabling enterprises in insurance, banking, retail, and healthcare to accelerate releases and achieve measurable business outcomes with enterprise assurance and digital trust.

Learn more about how QXcel is redefining the future of Quality Engineering: www.testingxperts.com/qxcel.

About TestingXperts (Tx):

Tx is a global Digital Assurance and Quality Engineering leader, firmly positioned among the three largest providers worldwide. With headquarters in Pennsylvania, USA, and London, UK, Tx operates a dynamic network of offices and delivery centers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, South Africa, the UAE, India, and Singapore. Tx offers a comprehensive spectrum of quality engineering and testing services encompassing QA/Test Advisory, functional and non-functional testing, Automation, Digital, DevOps, Agile, Mobility, AI/ML, RPA, Blockchain, IoT, and Big Data, and addressing the demands of next-generation technologies with a holistic assurance approach.

Media Contact:

Ajay Davessar

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574336/TestingXperts_New_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TestingXperts (Tx)