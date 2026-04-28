TestingXperts Establishes Philippines as Strategic Global Delivery Hub to Power Always-On, AI-Led Digital and Quality Engineering

Strengthens North America-aligned delivery and expands APAC growth ambitions

TAGUIG CITY, Philippines and MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Strengthening its global delivery strategy, TestingXperts (Tx), a global leader in Digital Assurance, Quality Engineering, and AI-led Digital Engineering, today announced the establishment of its Philippines operations as a strategic global delivery hub in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. The hub is designed to support always-on application services, quality engineering, and agile development for enterprises across North America and Asia-Pacific.

The expansion enhances TestingXperts' ability to deliver 24x7, time-zone-aligned engineering services with greater responsiveness, scalability, and operational continuity. The Philippines hub is already operational with a team of over 50 professionals, with plans to double headcount over the next 12–18 months in line with growing client demand.

Through its digital engineering division, TxMinds, TestingXperts is advancing an AI-led delivery framework that brings together intelligent automation, continuous engineering, agile execution, and business-hour-aligned collaboration. The Philippines hub will play a key role in strengthening North America-aligned delivery windows, supporting round-the-clock engineering and application services, and enabling high-quality, scalable outcomes for global enterprises.

The hub will also serve as a strategic base for Southeast Asia and broader Asia-Pacific expansion, supporting clients across ANZ, Singapore, Japan, and other high-growth markets. This regional presence is expected to improve client proximity, accelerate engagement cycles, and strengthen localized support across key APAC markets.

"The future of enterprise delivery is always-on, intelligent, and closely aligned to business operations," said Manish Gupta, CEO, TestingXperts. "Our Philippines hub is a strategic investment in that direction, enabling us to support global clients with faster turnaround, stronger collaboration, and AI-led engineering capabilities that scale with their needs."

TestingXperts' expansion reflects a broader shift from fragmented offshore delivery models to integrated, always-on global engineering teams. With its mature talent ecosystem, strong service culture, and alignment with North American business needs, the Philippines offers TestingXperts a strong platform to deepen global delivery capability while supporting regional growth.

The company plans to further expand the Philippines team and strengthen capabilities across engineering, quality, application services, and AI-led delivery. Over time, the hub is expected to become a long-term platform for global delivery, regional client engagement, and scalable digital engineering growth.

About: TestingXperts, TxMinds

Media Contact

Upkar Singh

Director Marketing

TestingXperts

[email protected]

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SOURCE TestingXperts