Test Automation University, the World's Largest Free Online Testing Education Platform, Crosses 75,000 Student Mark

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Applitools, provider of the next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced Test Automation University (TAU) has surpassed 75,000 students. This marks the single largest free online education community for test automation in the world. Since announcing its first course in January 2019, the program's 39 renowned instructors have produced a curriculum of more than 50 courses and 12 unique learning paths.

As job insecurity became a reality for many due to COVID-19, new and seasoned engineers went looking to develop new skill sets and expand their careers. In fact, a recent study found that at least 80% percent of respondents experienced some degree of worry about job security due to the pandemic. TAU has quickly become the industry standard for the testing community, enabling hiring managers to fill key roles and new engineers to land their first job.

"Recently we hired an associate tester who had no previous testing experience, but his passion and accreditation from Test Automation University landed him the job," said Suman Bala, QA Lead at Sky.

"Applitools has a great thing going, from their industry-leading platform to their Test Automation University that has landed me a job as an Automation Engineer!" said Adam Wood, Automation Engineer at ProAct International.

Created as an expert-driven collection of free educational training resources for people interested in developing test automation skills, TAU helps people of all skill levels advance their careers. The instructors of TAU help guide students on their journey through the 50-plus courses available that cover web, API, mobile, Visual AI, and codeless automation frameworks and provide training in multiple programming languages, such as Java, JavaScript, C#, Python, Ruby and Swift.

"The growth of Test Automation University has been astonishing. It's been such a joy to witness the remarkable outcomes for our students," said Angie Jones, Senior Director of Test Automation University, and instructor of five courses ranging from 'Java Programming' to 'Selenium Webdriver' to 'Automated Visual Testing: a Fast Path to Test Automation Success' "During a very difficult time for many, the Test Automation University community grew stronger and generated inspiring stories of success and collaboration as a result of these courses."

