Tervita Corporation and SECURE Energy Services Inc. Announce Receipt of Securityholder Approval for the Arrangement

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE") (TSX: SES) and Tervita Corporation ("Tervita") (TSX: TEV) are pleased to announce that Tervita securityholders and SECURE shareholders have voted to support the proposed acquisition by SECURE of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Tervita by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Arrangement"), as previously announced on March 9, 2021.

On June 15, 2021, Tervita and SECURE held separate special meetings of their securityholders and shareholders, respectively, via live webcast. Tervita's securityholders and SECURE's shareholders, respectively, voted on resolutions in connection with the Arrangement as more particularly described in the Joint Management Information Circular of SECURE and Tervita dated May 6, 2021 (the "Information Circular").

At the SECURE special meeting, the resolution authorizing the issuance of common shares of SECURE, as set out as Appendix "B" to the Information Circular, was approved by 99.94% of the votes cast by the SECURE common shareholders.

At the Tervita special meeting, the resolution approving the Arrangement, as set out as Appendix "A" to the Information Circular, was approved by 99.99% of the votes cast by the Tervita common shareholders, and 99.99% of the votes cast by the Tervita common shareholders, holders of options to acquire common shares of Tervita, holders of restricted share units of Tervita, and holders of performance share units of Tervita, voting together as a single class.

The completion of the Arrangement remains subject to the granting of the final order by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals as set out in the Information Circular and the Arrangement Agreement referred to therein.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of SECURE and Tervita as of the date of this news release unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "subject to", "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the outstanding closing conditions necessary for the completion of the Arrangement.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties inherent in the nature of the Arrangement include the failure of SECURE or Tervita to satisfy the conditions to the Arrangement, in a timely manner, or at all. Failure of SECURE or Tervita to satisfy such conditions may result in the Arrangement not being completed on the proposed terms, or at all. In addition, the failure of SECURE or Tervita to comply with the terms of the arrangement agreement between Tervita and SECURE dated March 8, 2021 may result in SECURE or Tervita being required to pay a non-completion or other fee to the other party.

The forward-looking statements in this news release should not be interpreted as providing a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting indirect global and regional economic impacts.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and SECURE and Tervita undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

About SECURE

SECURE is a publicly traded energy business listed on the TSX providing industry leading customer solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the United States through its network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's core midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing. SECURE also provides comprehensive environmental and fluid management for landfill disposal, onsite abandonment, remediation and reclamation, drilling, completion and production operations for oil and gas producers in western Canada. SECURE trades on the TSX as SES. For more information, visit www.secure-energy.com.

About Tervita

Tervita is an environmentally-focused waste service provider in Canada, providing a broad and integrated array of services and environmental management solutions for customers in the energy, industrial, and natural resource sectors, predominantly in Western Canada. For over 40 years, Tervita has been focused on delivering safe and efficient solutions through all phases of a project while minimizing impact, maximizing returns™. Tervita's dedicated and experienced employees are trusted sustainability partners to our clients. Safety is our top priority: it influences our actions and shapes our culture. Tervita trades on the TSX as TEV. For more information, visit www.tervita.com.

