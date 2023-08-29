TerraZero Technologies to Launch New Subscription-Based Platform Intraverse PRO

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences, proudly announces their plans to release the Intraverse PRO beta in January of 2024. This addition to the TerraZero portfolio sets the stage for unparalleled omni-channel connectivity, solidifying the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for modern businesses, now with a significant focus on artists, creators and SMBs with Intraverse PRO.

Video Render of an Intraverse PRO environment.

"We are thrilled to usher in a new era of immersive virtual experiences with Intraverse PRO," said Dan Reitzik, CEO of TerraZero. "This platform is not just about creating spaces but also about connecting with audiences on an entirely new level. It's about transforming virtual realms into hubs of creativity, e-commerce, and community, with no barrier to entry. Businesses, artists and the like need a way for their customers to simply tap a post on their phone, and jump right into new and exciting experiences."

The new subscription-based platform is set to redefine how businesses, creators, artists, and individuals interact and engage within immersive 3D environments, similar to subscription-based website-building platforms. With an intuitive plug-and-play design, users will have access to a dynamic dashboard that enables the effortless upload of photos, documents, videos, and other media.

Furthermore, users can personalize their virtual spaces with room colors and décor or by implementing their own brand elements and guidelines. This ensures that every virtual space is a true reflection of the user's unique vision. Emulating trusted payment platforms such as ShopPay and ApplePay, Intraverse PRO will incorporate e-commerce functionalities by facilitating payments through the reliable and trusted payment gateways. This empowers users to transform their virtual spaces into dynamic marketplaces, unlocking the full spectrum of e-commerce potential.

The platform also allows virtual environments to be experienced across both mobile and desktop devices. With the ability to extend invitations through social media, any user can effortlessly invite followers and friends to participate, regardless of the device they choose.

VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/Zf4HPb4QF7M

Intraverse PRO emerges as a testament to TerraZero's dedication to pushing the boundaries of SaaS technology. With a robust feature set and advanced capabilities, this revolutionary platform establishes a seamless link across the entire omni-channel landscape. Through bridging gaps and connecting touchpoints, Intraverse PRO empowers businesses to create a consistent and engaging experience for their customers, regardless of the channel they choose.

TerraZero is slated to launch the Intraverse PRO beta in January 2024.

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. The Company's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, Metaverse platforms, and web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) Immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends," "expects," or "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "should," "would," or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward–looking statements," are not historical facts and are made as of the date of this news release, which includes without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates, and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the expected benefits and outcomes with Intraverse PRO; the expected timeline to launch the product; developing products including its Intraverse product and the expected outcomes of such product and services; that establishing a presence within the Metaverse will provide the Company with new users, branding, and marketing opportunities; events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company's technology and operations, among others, are all forward-looking information.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, market and other conditions, business, economic, and capital market conditions; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; access to personnel, employees, and consultants; market conditions and the demand and pricing for products and services; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets); security threats, including a loss/theft of TerraZero's NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; TerraZero's relationships with its customers and business partners; TerraZero's ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel. As a result, TerraZero may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. In addition, such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, the ability to develop software successfully, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to secure sufficient capital to complete its business plans, the ability to achieve goals, and the price of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets). Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, technology failures, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen NFTs and cryptocurrencies from TerraZero or its customers, consumer sentiment towards TerraZero's products, services and Metaverse technology generally, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, increase in operating costs, increase in labor costs, decrease in the price of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market, or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties.

For further information: please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact [email protected].