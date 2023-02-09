TerraZero Technologies Inc. Announces the TerraZero Ecosystem, Headlined by the Intraverse Tech Stack

The Intraverse Product is Built to Create Secure, Interactive, Gamified, Private and Public Metaversal Experiences for Enterprise Businesses and Their End Customers

TerraZero Technologies, Inc., a prominent Metaverse technologies company, is developing the Intraverse product for its Enterprise clients.

The Intraverse is an immersive 3D experience, with added IP and data protection, and the ability for KYC.

TerraZero's Intraverse technologies plans to enable in-scene payments via credit card, which can be used in a similar manner to existing websites, thereby creating the next version of today's e-commerce.

TerraZero owns intraverse.com and will develop this domain as a way for storefronts, leading brands and enterprise clients to leverage their digital presence using the Intraverse tech stack.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - TerraZero Technologies Inc. has announced the TerraZero Ecosystem, which will consist of a series of products and services designed to connect Enterprise businesses to their customers across numerous digital environments, and customers to elevated, customizable gamified and brand-centric experiences that deliver fun, entertainment, and unprecedented commerce opportunities for interactive and Metaverse-type worlds.

TerraZero's first product to be released is the Intraverse, a technology stack with customizable features and functionalities. The Intraverse can be white-labeled and serve as an enterprise-level private or public Metaverse solution for B2C and B2B applications. TerraZero, which has amassed a respectable client roster since its founding in 2021, now looks to alleviate the pitfalls found across many current Metaverse worlds and interactive environments as many major brands all over the world look to grow the physical to virtual footprint and ecommerce strategies to include interactive gaming, and experiential marketing efforts involving AR, VR, XR and Metaverse. This is particularly relevant as prospective macro economic shifts inspire companies to look for economical digital strategies which offer easily accessible, always-on/365 experiences customers can enjoy any time they want.

The Intraverse is positioned to put freedom of choice and versatility back in the hands of both brands who wish to enter the Internet of the future safely and in their own way–just as much as the Intraverse will protect users. TerraZero is developing the Intraverse product to be mobile and desktop accessible – which means brands can more easily connect with customers across multiple platforms. At the same time, the Intraverse is a tech stack, with TerraZero supporting brands to 'white-label' the product and exist on a vanity URL or custom web-based location, instead of through another company's platform. Additionally, safe KYC and a credit-card-ready fiat-payments feature are planned for the Intraverse–helping brands monetize their physical and digital product catalogs across digital environments in a whole new way.

Dan Reitzik, CEO of TerraZero, sees the Intraverse as the next step following the fervor of Metaverse, "We founded TerraZero as a pure Metaverse technology company, with the goal of creating compelling, immersive, and interactive user experiences. The Metaverse is simply the next version of today's internet, and these bespoke products will give businesses and brands the versatility they need to leverage their entire product and service catalogs in inventive, new ways."

Brandon F. Johnson, Chief Experience Officer (CXO) of TerraZero, sees market validation and elevated monetization opportunities with the Intraverse. "Last year, we listened to our clients–we helped them achieve their goals, and we took note of all the ways they wanted to expand their presence virtually. A lot of those things weren't possible, so instead of trying to force a lesser experience for everyone, we went and innovated on the form in our own way. Now the Intraverse brings a whole stack of services which easily converge brand storytelling and messaging across multiple channels–on desktop and mobile. The Intraverse helps expedite the customer conversion pipeline through in-experience purchases within environments which already see mighty impression times and high click-through rates. This is how engagement is evolving across the Internet–and companies can use technologies like the Intraverse to accelerate the value of their current marketing, ecommerce and innovation spends while limiting their risk and opening a new door to always-on brand loyalty."

"The idea of the Intraverse doesn't replace the Metaverse–it expands the Metaverse across new environments built around the exact experiences brands and businesses want to give to their customers. The Intraverse will enable users to access secure environments from many Metaverse worlds enabling credit card payments and safe data migration and then can pop right back into the Metaverse they came from. This is truly a step forward for accessibility, interoperability and therefore adoption," says Chief Metaverse Officer, Ryan Kieffer.

To learn more about TerraZero's products, services, and in-house studio, go online to terrazero.com or reach out directly at [email protected].

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. The Company's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise- level businesses, Metaverse platforms, and web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include:

(1) Products, to augment experiences, usability and create new opportunities for consumers or large enterprise;

(2) Advisory & Strategy, for the next generation of digital transformation projects and business partnerships to transform how people interact, work and play;

(3) Studio, for Immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds;

(4) Analytics Platform, for complete behavioral insight across platforms; and

(5) TAP, the TerraZero Accelerator Program to empower creators to monetize their skills and

abilities.

The divisions of the Company are highly synergized through the "Amadea" platform, one of TerraZero's solutions within the Products division.

TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit www.terrazero.com or contact [email protected].

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends," "expects," or "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "should," "would," or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward–looking statements," are not historical facts and are made as of the date of this news release, which includes without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates, and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the Company's intention to develop and drive traffic to its assets and locations within the Metaverse; the expectations, timing and plans with the Intraverse product; developing and launching the Intraverse product; that establishing an early presence within the Metaverse will provide the Company with new users, branding, and marketing opportunities; events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company's technology and operations, among others, are all forward-looking information.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, market and other conditions, business, economic, and capital market conditions; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; access to personnel, employees, and consultants; market conditions and the demand and pricing for products and services; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs; security threats, including a loss/theft of TerraZero's NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; TerraZero's relationships with its customers and business partners; TerraZero's ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel. As a result, TerraZero may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. In addition, such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, the ability to develop software successfully, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to secure sufficient capital to complete its business plans, the ability to achieve goals, and the price of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, technology failures, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen NFTs and cryptocurrencies from TerraZero or its customers, consumer sentiment towards TerraZero's products, services and Metaverse technology generally, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, increase in operating costs, increase in labor costs, decrease in the price of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market, or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties

SOURCE TerraZero Technologies Inc.

For further information: Dan Reitzik, CEO, Director & Founder, E-mail: [email protected]; For Media Inquiries: E-mail: [email protected]; For Investor Inquiries: E-mail: [email protected]