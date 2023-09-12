TerraZero Announces 'Intraverse' Virtual Space Technology Product Will Integrate with Polygon Protocol as Blockchain of Choice

TerraZero's Intraverse technology product will use the Polygon proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain to mint digital assets for experiences;

TerraZero and Polygon Labs will collaborate on compelling experiences for brands and users via the Intraverse technology product;

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") has chosen the Polygon PoS protocol to serve as the blockchain network of choice for their Intraverse product, which will debut to the market this year. The Intraverse product represents TerraZero's new approach to getting brands and consumers into virtual experiences – ones that can live on brand websites, and give both brands and consumers the ability to transact using credit cards.

This announcement comes after the Polygon network becoming an established, ESG-friendly, and low barrier to entry protocol for companies and individuals looking to mint digital assets, while TerraZero has established itself by working with major brands and artists, from Warner Records to Fidelity International and many others, in addition to developing products which reduce the barrier to entry for consumers and brands to get into virtual experiences.

TerraZero CEO Dan Reitzik states, "Most brands immediately saw Polygon as the ESG-friendly option, which is imperative in today's day and age. As our Intraverse product hits the market, and we continue to mitigate long-standing issues which users and companies have had with blockchain-oriented Metaverse worlds, the ability to still link to Web3 wallets and mint digital assets is essential. Doing it through Polygon is an easy solution."

Corporations or other entities which are interested in exploring the Intraverse product from TerraZero can visit the Company's website www.terrazero.com or contact [email protected].

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. The Company's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, Metaverse platforms, and web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) Immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption.

About Polygon Labs:

Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups), sidechains, app-specific chains and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding 261 million, over 1.4 million smart contracts created and 2.7 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, QiDao and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral with the goal of leading Web3 in becoming carbon negative.

For further information: Please visit https://terrazero.com/or contact [email protected].