TERRAVEST ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF SUPERIOR PRESSURE VESSELS INC.

TORONTO, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) ("TerraVest") is pleased to announce that it has acquired Superior Pressure Vessels Inc. ("SPV" or the "Company"), an Alberta-based manufacturer, and service provider, of pressurized transport tanks and trailers.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, SPV is a well-known manufacturer of pressurized tank trailers serving the Canadian market. The Company has a loyal brand following, a reputation for quality and has been in business for over 45 years.

Dustin Haw, Chief Executive Officer of TerraVest, welcomes the employees of SPV and looks forward to their continuing commitment to the business and its customers. "SPV further enhances our manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness in our Compressed Gas Equipment division. I would like to welcome the owner of SPV, Byron Dyck, and all the employees of SPV to TerraVest." said Mr. Haw.

TerraVest utilized its existing credit facility to fund the acquisition of SPV.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our strategic direction and evaluation of the business segments and TerraVest as a whole, and other plans and objectives of or involving TerraVest. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as "expects" and "will" or similar terms or variations of these words. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and, accordingly, forward looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because a number of factors may cause actual future circumstances, results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements.

Assumptions and analysis about the performance of TerraVest as a whole and its business segments, the markets in which the business segments compete and the prospects and values of the business segments are considered in setting the business plan for TerraVest, plans and/or ability to pay dividends, outlook for operations, financial position, results and cash flows, other plans and objectives and in making related forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, without limitation, demand for products and services of the business segments in respect of the Canadian and other markets in which the businesses are active will be stable, and that input costs to business segments do not vary significantly from levels experienced historically. Should any of these factors or assumptions vary, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures - EBITDA

This news release may make reference to "EBITDA" which is a non-IFRS financial measure. This measure is not a recognized measure under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS.

"EBITDA" is defined as earnings before interests, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Management believes this is a useful metric in evaluating the ongoing operating performance of TerraVest. Readers are cautioned that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of TerraVest's or SPV's performance.

SOURCE TerraVest Industries Inc.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]