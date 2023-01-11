TerrAscend to Participate in the ATB Capital Markets 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the ATB Capital Markets 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference being held January 10-12, 2023.

Ziad Ghanem, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate on the virtual panel, "Managing New Jersey's Crazy Traffic", at 11:10 AM ET on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Mr. Ghanem and other members of management, including Jason Wild, Executive Chairman and Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Please contact your ATB representative if you have interest in scheduling a meeting.

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

