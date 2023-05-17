TerrAscend to Participate in the 7th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference on May 18th in NYC

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 7th Annual Global Cannabis Conference being held on May 18, 2023 in New York City.

Jason Wild, Chairman of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat with Matt Bottomley, Managing Director, Equity Research at Canaccord Genuity, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET. Management, including Ziad Ghanem, Chief Executive Officer and Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com.

For further information: For more information regarding TerrAscend: Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, 717-343-5386, [email protected]; Briana Chester, MATTIO Communications, 424-465-4419, [email protected]