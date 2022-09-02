TerrAscend to Participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Cannabis Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive team will participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Cannabis Conference being held on September 7, 2022.

Jason Wild, Executive Chairman, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 3:00 PM ET, and management will also host a series of one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.

For further information: Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, 717-343-5386, [email protected]; Briana Chester, MATTIO Communications, 424-465-4419, [email protected]