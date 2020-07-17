TerrAscend to Host 2020 Investor Day

Senior Leadership Team to Share Details on Company Performance and Strategy

Canopy Growth's David Klein and TerrAscend's Chairman Jason Wild to Participate in Moderated Fireside Chat to Discuss U.S. Market Opportunities

NEW YORK and TORONTO, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF) ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a Virtual Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM to approximately 12:00 PM ET.

The event will include presentations by Jason Ackerman, CEO and Executive Chairman, Keith Stauffer, CFO, and members of TerrAscend's senior leadership team who will provide updates on the Company's U.S. operating divisions. The Company will also host a moderated fireside chat with David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) and Jason Wild, TerrAscend's Chairman and founder of JW Asset Management. The event will conclude with a Q&A session.

The event will be webcast live and all interested parties are invited to join by registering in advance using the below link:

VIRTUAL INVESTOR & ANALYST DAY DETAILS



DATE: Thursday, August 6th, 2020 TIME: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time REGISTRATION: Click to Access REPLAY: A replay will be posted to TerrAscend's Investor Relations website and will be available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, August 20th, 2020

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend provides quality products, brands, and services to the global cannabinoid market. As the first North American Operator (NAO), with scale operations in both Canada and the US, TerrAscend participates in the medical and legal adult use market across Canada and in several US states where cannabis has been legalized for therapeutic or adult use. TerrAscend was the first cannabis company with sales in the US, Canada, and Europe. TerrAscend operates a number of synergistic businesses, including The Apothecarium, an award-winning cannabis dispensary with several retail locations in California; Arise Bioscience Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived products; Ilera Healthcare, Pennsylvania's premier medical marijuana cultivator, processor and dispenser; and Valhalla Confections, a manufacturer of premium cannabis-infused edibles. TerrAscend holds a cultivation permit in the State of New Jersey and is pending approval for a vertically integrated medical cannabis operation with the ability to operate up to 3 Alternative Treatment Centers. Additionally, TerrAscend holds a Medical Cannabis Processor License in the State of Utah. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future revenue and profits. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated May 31, 2019, management's discussion and analysis dated April 23, 2020 for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under US federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

For further information: regarding TerrAscend: Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Rob Kelly, Investor Relations, Mattio Communications, [email protected], 1-416-992-4539