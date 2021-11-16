TerrAscend Reports Third Quarter Net Sales of $49.1 Million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $10.5 Million

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise and are prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

(Unless otherwise stated, all results are in U.S. dollars)

Net Sales increased 29% year-over-year to $49.1 million and declined 16% sequentially.

increased 29% year-over-year to and declined 16% sequentially. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 1 of 46% compared to 59% in Q3 2020 and 61% in Q2 2021.

of 46% compared to 59% in Q3 2020 and 61% in Q2 2021. Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $10.5 million compared to $13.2 million in Q3 2020 and $24.3 million in Q2 2021.

of compared to in Q3 2020 and in Q2 2021. Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 21% compared to 35% in Q3 2020 and 41% in Q2 2021.

of 21% compared to 35% in Q3 2020 and 41% in Q2 2021. Cash balance of $103 million at quarter end to support growth initiatives.

Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend, commented, "I am pleased with the improvements made in Pennsylvania since we withdrew full year 2021 guidance in August. The ratio of quality flower to trim from recent harvests has increased dramatically. Additionally, THC and Terpene potency has been testing at all-time highs. In New Jersey, we are well prepared for adult use once the state gives us the go ahead. Our New Jersey Apothecarium dispensaries will have some of the best selection and depth of product available in the state at launch. We are building this business for success over the long term and will continue to make decisions with that mindset. For the 4th quarter, we expect to show sequential revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth with these positive trends accelerating into 2022."

Third Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Previously disclosed yield issues in Pennsylvania have been rectified, with the highest quality flower the facility has ever grown hitting the market in recent weeks.

have been rectified, with the highest quality flower the facility has ever grown hitting the market in recent weeks. Announced the acquisition of Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage") and expect the transaction to close in early 2022, ahead of previous expectations.

Signed exclusive agreement to cultivate, manufacture and distribute COOKIES licensed product and bring COOKIES Corners to all three Apothecarium dispensaries in New Jersey , subject to regulatory approval.

, subject to regulatory approval. Purchased an additional 12.5% of the equity of TerrAscend New Jersey, bringing total ownership to 87.5%.

Successfully launched premium California edibles brand, Valhalla Confections, in New Jersey .

Subsequent Events

Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the acquisition of Gage at the special shareholder meeting held on November 11, 2021 .

. Closed on the purchase of a 156,000 square foot facility in Hagerstown, MD intended for expansion of cultivation and processing in the state, with plans to be operational in Q1 2022, in preparation for potential adult use legislation.

intended for expansion of cultivation and processing in the state, with plans to be operational in Q1 2022, in preparation for potential adult use legislation. Filed Form 10 registration statement with the SEC to convert from a foreign private issuer and IFRS reporting to U.S. GAAP effective January 1, 2022 . The Company is now prepared to list on a US Exchange once permissible.

. The Company is now prepared to list on a US Exchange once permissible. Entered into amendment to membership interest purchase agreement to acquire Gage's licensed operators to potentially expedite the timeframe to complete conditions to close.

Financial Summary of Q3 2021 and Comparative Periods

(In millions of U.S. Dollars) Q3 2020 Q2 2021 Q3 2021

YTD 20 YTD 21 Net Sales 38.1 58.7 49.1

98.2 161.2 QoQ increase 11% 10% -16%





YoY increase 88% 72% 29%

121% 64% Gross profit before gain on fair value of biological assets 22.5 34.7 22.6

53.2 92.3 Adjusted Gross profit1 22.5 35.7 22.6

54.4 93.3 % of Net Sales 59% 61% 46%

55% 58% General & Administrative Expense 10.3 14.8 15.0

32.5 45.5 % of Net Sales 27% 25% 30%

33% 28% Adjusted EBITDA1 13.2 24.3 10.5

25.3 57.3 Adjusted EBITDA % of Net Sales 35% 41% 21%

26% 36% Net income / (loss) (14.6) (23.1) 62.3

(34.7) 26.5 Cash Flow from Operations (1.2) 3.4 (16.9)

5.2 (0.2)

1. Adjusted EBITDA and the respective margin and Adjusted Gross Profit and the respective margin are Non-IFRS measures. Please see discussion and reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures below.

Net Sales increased 29% to $49.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $38.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. This year over year growth was driven by the acquisitions of KCR and HMS, cultivation capacity expansions in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and California as well as an increase in the number of dispensaries from seven to thirteen. Net Sales declined 16% quarter over quarter primarily driven by temporary yield declines in Pennsylvania related to ongoing construction and expansion efforts.

Adjusted gross margin, before gain on fair value of biological assets, was 46% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 59% in the third quarter of 2020 and 61% in the second quarter of 2021. The compression year over year and quarter over quarter in adjusted gross margin was due to yield declines in Pennsylvania leading to under absorption of fixed costs and a higher mix of retail versus wholesale sales.

SG&A expense, excluding stock-based compensation, was $15.0 million compared to $10.3 million in the third quarter 2020. The year over year increase was primarily due to the increase in dispensary count from seven to thirteen and a non-recurring increase in professional fees related to US filing and IFRS to US GAAP conversion. SG&A as a percent of net sales was 30% in the third quarter of 2021, including these non-recurring professional fees, compared to 27% in the third quarter of 2020 and 25% in the second quarter of 2021. The Company continues to invest in building infrastructure to support growth while realizing improved operating leverage over time.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $13.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $24.3 million in second quarter 2021. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA1 was primarily due to the yield declines in Pennsylvania.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $62 million, largely impacted by a non-cash gain on fair value of warrants of $69 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $103 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $154 million as of June 30, 2021, providing ample capacity to fund planned organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

Cash used in operations was $17 million, including a $21 million tax payment in the quarter. During the quarter a payment of $25 million was also made related to the partial buyout of our New Jersey partnership, taking total ownership up to 87.5%, from 75%. Capex spending was $16 million focused primarily on the continued expansion work at the Pennsylvania cultivation facility and the construction of the third New Jersey dispensary in Lodi expected to open in the fourth quarter.

As of November 16, 2021, there were 313 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis. Fully diluted shares outstanding include approximately 185 million common shares, 14 million common share equivalent preferred shares, 39 million exchangeable non-voting shares, and 75 million warrants and options. Basic shares outstanding on an as converted basis were approximately 238 million. The warrants and options had a weighted average strike price of C$5.20 on September 30, 2021, with potential USD cash proceeds of approximately $300 million if exercised.

US Filing Update

On November 2, 2021, the Company filed a Form-10 registration statement with the SEC and will therefore become a U.S. filer under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (US GAAP) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) effective on 1/1/22. The Company is now prepared to list on a US stock Exchange once permissible.

Conference Call

TerrAscend will host a conference call today, November 16, 2021, to discuss these results. Jason Wild, Executive Chairman, and Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



DATE: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time WEBCAST: Click Here DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-664-6392 CONFERENCE ID: 35677280 REPLAY: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Replay Code: 677280

Financial results and analyses are available on the Company's website ( www.terrascend.com ) and SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates an award-winning chain of The Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend's best-in-class cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use market. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Non-IFRS Measures, Reconciliation and Discussion

Certain financial measures in this news release are non-IFRS measures, including, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA. These terms are not defined by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. These metrics have no direct comparable IFRS financial measure. Such information is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more information, please see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's Interim MD&A available on www.sedar.com .

Adjusted Gross Profit and the associated margin are non-IFRS measures which management uses to evaluate the performance of the Company's business as it reflects its ongoing profitability. The Company believes that certain investors and analysts use this measure to evaluate a company's ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations or as a common measurement to value companies in certain industries. The Company measures Adjusted Gross Profit as Gross Profit / (loss) less the cost of a one-time inventory impairments. The associated margin is Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of Net Sales.

Adjusted EBITDA and the associated margin are non-IFRS measures which management uses to evaluate the performance of the Company's business as it reflects its ongoing profitability. The Company believes that certain investors and analysts use this measure to evaluate a company's ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations or as a common measurement to value companies in certain industries. The Company measures Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA less unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets and other income plus fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold, impairments, restructuring costs, purchase accounting adjustments, transaction costs, share based compensation, revaluation of warrants and derivatives liabilities, unrealized loss on investments or foreign exchange, settlement costs related to contractual disputes, and other one-time non-recurring items. The associated margin is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future revenue and profits. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether, as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for per share amounts)





At



At



At



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020



January 1, 2020 Assets















Current Assets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,638

$ 59,226

$ 9,162 Receivables, net of sales returns and allowances

10,831



10,876



5,869 Share subscriptions receivable

—



—



24,463 Note receivable

—



—



4,609 Investments

—



—



358 Biological assets

12,578



17,816



4,222 Inventory

71,158



34,696



15,723 Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,745



5,165



4,757



202,950



127,779



69,163 Non-Current Assets















Investment in associate

—



1,379



1,000 Property, plant and equipment

161,626



129,735



86,734 Intangible assets and goodwill

296,429



199,985



185,670 Indemnification asset

4,581



11,500



11,500 Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,776



3,923



695



468,412



346,522



285,599 Total Assets $ 671,362

$ 474,301

$ 354,762

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current Liabilities















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 48,992

$ 27,176

$ 19,256 Deferred revenue

925



638



908 Loans payable

10,669



5,734



48,559 Contingent consideration payable

10,488



30,966



24,008 Lease liability

2,601



1,710



891 Corporate income tax payable

10,924



27,739



16,381



84,599



93,963



110,003 Non-Current Liabilities















Loans payable

182,208



178,804



4,849 Contingent consideration payable

1,115



6,590



135,393 Lease liability

28,626



22,609



15,070 Warrant liability

69,432



132,257



— Convertible debentures

—



4,083



10,682 Deferred income tax liability

54,304



27,263



20,774 Other non-current liabilities

3,750



—



—



339,435



371,606



186,768 Total Liabilities $ 424,034

$ 465,569

$ 296,771

















Shareholders' Equity















Share capital

492,656



242,336



196,978 Contributed surplus

31,264



69,205



41,874 Cumulative translation adjustment

(105)



(3,819)



(826) Deficit

(285,458)



(306,423)



(186,496) Non-controlling interest

8,971



7,433



6,461 Total Shareholders' Equity

247,328



8,732



57,991

















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 671,362

$ 474,301

$ 354,762 Total Number of Common and Proportionate Voting Shares Outstanding

184,540,757



155,834,272



141,980,314

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for per share amounts)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Sales, gross $ 50,537

$ 40,416

$ 169,010

$ 104,926 Excise and cultivation taxes

-1,398



-2,288



(7,794)



(6,709) Sales, net

49,139



38,128



161,216



98,217























Cost of sales

26,541



15,659



68,966



44,973 Gross profit before gain on fair value of biological assets

22,598



22,469



92,250



53,244























Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets

24,581



18,885



75,789



46,678 Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold

-23,726



-15,505



(60,785)



(33,896)























Gross profit

23,453



25,849



107,254



66,026























Operating expenses:





















General and administrative

14,966



10,324



45,546



32,525 Share-based payments

1,496



3,129



11,910



7,710 Amortization and depreciation

2,310



1,912



6,969



5,429 Research and development

-



17



—



292 Total operating expenses

18,772



15,382



64,425



45,956























Income from operations

4,681



10,467



42,829



20,070























Impairment of property, plant, and equipment

—



—



—



— Revaluation of contingent consideration

-338



6,047



2,652



14,667 Finance and other expenses

7,822



2,476



25,055



7,199 Transaction and restructuring costs

1,034



195



1,466



1,889 Unrealized gain on note receivable

—



0



—



— Unrealized (gain) loss on investments

-



-304



(6,192)



(60) Impairment of goodwill

-



-



5,007



— Impairment of intangible assets

-



-



3,633



734 Realized gain on investments

—



0



—



— (Gain) loss on fair value of warrants

-69,016



17,833



(43,715)



17,833 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1,256)



34



4,582



111























Income (loss) before income taxes

66,435



(15,814)



50,341



(22,303) Current income tax expense

5,966



2,122



22,054



13,596 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

-1,880



-3,336



1,811



(1,163) Net income (loss) $ 62,349

$ (14,600)

$ 26,476

$ (34,736) Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:





















Currency translation adjustment

1,267



90



(3,714)



2,099 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 61,082

$ (14,690)

$ 30,190

$ (36,835)























Net income (loss) attributable to:





















Shareholders of the Company

60,371



(14,123)



20,417



(33,122) Non-controlling interests

1,978



-477



6,059



(1,614)























Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:





















Shareholders of the Company

59,104



(14,213)



24,131



(35,221) Non-controlling interests

1,978



-477



6,059



(1,614)























Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted





















Net income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.33

$ (0.09)

$ 0.11

$ (0.22) Weighted average number of outstanding common and proportionate voting shares

184,438,603



149,492,681



179,441,224



148,335,223 Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.28

$ (0.09)

$ 0.10

$ (0.22) Weighted average number of outstanding common and proportionate voting shares, assuming dilution

214,134,641



149,492,681



214,756,569



148,335,223

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for per share amounts)



For the nine months ended

September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Operating activities







Net income (loss) $ 26,476 $ (34,736) Add (deduct) items not involving cash







Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets

(75,789)

(46,678) Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold

60,785

33,896 Non-cash write downs of inventory

961

3,258 Accretion, accrued interest and loan forgiveness

17,938

7,213 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

7,218

4,382 Amortization of intangible assets

5,523

4,395 Share-based payments

11,910

8,109 Current income tax expense

22,054

13,596 Deferred income tax expense

1,811

(1,163) (Gain) loss on fair value of warrants

(43,715)

17,833 Unrealized (gain) loss on investments

(6,192)

(60) Revaluation of contingent consideration

2,652

14,667 Impairment of intangible assets

3,633

734 Impairment of goodwill

5,007

— Release of indemnification asset

3,891

— Forgiveness of loan principal and interest

(766)

— Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss)

4,582

111 Changes in working capital items

(11,149)

(13,304) Income taxes paid

(37,032)

(7,023) Cash inflow from operating activities

(202)

5,230









Financing activities







Proceeds from warrants exercised

10,365

1,426 Proceeds from options exercised

3,677

467 Proceeds from loan

766

65,769 Capital contributions and return of capital to non-controlling interests

174

662 Loan principal and interest paid

(15,932)

(56,656) Proceeds from private placement, net of share issuance costs

173,477

70,700 Lease payments

(2,963)

(2,026) Cash inflow from financing activities

169,564

80,342









Investing activities







Investment in property, plant and equipment

(26,706)

(29,368) Investment in intangible assets

(342)

(1,092) Principal and interest payments received on lease receivable

559

131 Distribution of earnings to associates

469

— Advances to joint venture partner

—

153 Deposits for business acquisition

—

(1,000) Deposits for property, plant and equipment

(1,739)

— Investment in NJ partnership

(25,000)

— Payments of contingent consideration

(29,668)

(31,039) Cash portion of consideration paid on acquisition of KCR

(20,337)

— Cash portion of consideration paid on acquisition of HMS

(22,399)

— Cash received on acquisition of State Flower

—

739 Cash outflow from investing activities

(125,163)

(61,476)









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

44,199

24,096 Net effects of foreign exchange

(787)

742 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

59,226

9,162 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 102,638 $ 34,000

