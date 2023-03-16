TerrAscend Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Net Revenue

Fourth quarter 2022 record Net Revenue of $69.0 million, an increase of 50.3% year-over-year and 4.2% quarter-over-quarter

Fourth quarter 2022 positive cash flow from operations of $7.3 million compared to $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2022

Reduced debt by $80 million during the quarter

Submitted application to up-list to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)

TORONTO, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and are prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), unless indicated otherwise.

The following financial measures are reported as results from continuing operations due to the shutdown of the licensed producer business in Canada, which is reported as discontinued operations for all of 2022. All historical periods have been restated accordingly.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was $69.0 million , an increase of 4.2% sequentially and 50.3% year-over-year.

was , an increase of 4.2% sequentially and 50.3% year-over-year. Gross Profit Margin was 44.6%, compared to 47.0% in Q3 2022 and 49.1% in Q4 2021.

was 44.6%, compared to 47.0% in Q3 2022 and 49.1% in Q4 2021. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 1 was 45.3%, compared to 47.8% in Q3 2022 and 52.9% in Q4 2021.

was 45.3%, compared to 47.8% in Q3 2022 and 52.9% in Q4 2021. GAAP Net loss from continuing operations was $2.0 million , compared to a net loss of $300.6 million in Q3 2022 and a net loss of $1.2 million in Q4 2021. As previously reported, a $331.2 non-cash impairment charge was recorded in Q3 2022 against goodwill and intangibles for the Company's Michigan business, which was reduced by $20.2 million in Q4 2022 as a result of the finalization of the fair value of net assets acquired.

was , compared to a net loss of in Q3 2022 and a net loss of in Q4 2021. As previously reported, a non-cash impairment charge was recorded in Q3 2022 against goodwill and intangibles for the Company's business, which was reduced by in Q4 2022 as a result of the finalization of the fair value of net assets acquired. EBITDA from continuing operations 1 was $30.0 million , compared to ($317.9) million in Q3 2022 and $15.3 million in Q4 2021. As previously reported, a $331.2 non-cash impairment charge was recorded in Q3 2022 against goodwill and intangibles for the Company's Michigan business, which was reduced by $20.2 million in Q4 2022 as a result of the finalization of the fair value of net assets acquired.

was , compared to in Q3 2022 and in Q4 2021. As previously reported, a non-cash impairment charge was recorded in Q3 2022 against goodwill and intangibles for the Company's business, which was reduced by in Q4 2022 as a result of the finalization of the fair value of net assets acquired. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 1 was $12.2 million , compared to $13.0 million in Q3 2022 and $13.2 million in Q4 2021.

was , compared to in Q3 2022 and in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations 1 was 17.7%, compared to 19.6% in Q3 2022 and 28.6% in Q4 2021.

was 17.7%, compared to 19.6% in Q3 2022 and 28.6% in Q4 2021. Cashflow from Operations was a positive $7.3 million compared to a positive $1.5 million in Q3 2022 and negative $3.8 million in Q4 2021.

was a positive compared to a positive in Q3 2022 and negative in Q4 2021. Cash and Cash Equivalents , totaled $26.2 million as of December 31, 2022 .

, totaled as of . Principal amounts of loans payable were $205.3 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $284.2 million as of September 30, 2022 .

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was $247.8 million , an increase of 27.6% year-over-year.

was , an increase of 27.6% year-over-year. Gross Profit Margin was 41.0% compared to 57.9% in 2021.

was 41.0% compared to 57.9% in 2021. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 1 was 46.0% compared to 59.9% in 2021.

was 46.0% compared to 59.9% in 2021. GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations was $299.4 million compared to net income of $15.7 million in 2021. In 2022, a $311.1 non-cash impairment charge was recorded against goodwill and intangibles for the Company's Michigan business.

was compared to net income of in 2021. In 2022, a non-cash impairment charge was recorded against goodwill and intangibles for the Company's business. EBITDA from continuing operations 1 was ($248.5) million , compared to $81.4 million in 2021. In 2022, a $311.1 non-cash impairment charge was recorded against goodwill and intangibles for the Company's Michigan business.

was , compared to in 2021. In 2022, a non-cash impairment charge was recorded against goodwill and intangibles for the Company's business. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 1 was $38.8 million compared to $69.6 million in 2021.

was compared to in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations 1 was 15.7% compared to 35.9% in 2021.

was 15.7% compared to 35.9% in 2021. Cashflow from Operations was a negative $26.1 million compared to a negative $31.8 million in 2021.

"I am pleased that despite a challenging environment throughout most of 2022, we delivered record annual revenue of $248 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year. Revenue grew sequentially every quarter throughout the year, culminating in a record fourth quarter of $69 million, an increase of 50% year-over-year," commented Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "Perhaps most noteworthy was that, in addition to an $80 million reduction in debt during the quarter, Q4 2022 also marked our second consecutive quarter of generating positive cashflow from operations. Looking ahead, we expect the distress in the industry to lead to opportunities for us to pivot our deep not wide strategy to a deep and wide strategy, on our terms."

Financial Summary Q4 2022, Full Year 2022 and Comparative Periods

All figures are restated for the Canadian business recorded as discontinued operations.

(in millions of U.S. Dollars)

Q4 2021



Q3 2022



Q4 2022



2021



2022

Revenue, net



45.9





66.2





69.0





194.2





247.8

Quarter-over-Quarter increase (decrease)



-0.2 %



3.4 %



4.2 %











Year-over-Year increase



2.2 %



43.9 %



50.3 %



46.9 %



27.6 %































Gross profit



22.6





31.1





30.8





112.5





101.5

Gross profit margin



49.1 %



47.0 %



44.6 %



57.9 %



41.0 %































Adjusted Gross Profit1



24.3





31.7





31.3





116.4





113.9

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin %



52.9 %



47.8 %



45.3 %



59.9 %



46.0 %































Share-based compensation expense



1.5





2.7





1.6





14.9





12.2

General & Administrative expense (excluding share based compensation)



15.3





24.0





33.6





60.2





103.4

G&A as a % of revenue, net



33.3 %



36.3 %



48.7 %



31.0 %



41.7 %































Net (loss) income from continuing operations



(1.2)





(300.6)





(2.0)





15.7





(299.4)

































EBITDA from continuing operations1



15.3





(317.9)





30.0





81.4





(248.5)

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations1



13.2





13.0





12.2





69.6





38.8

Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations



28.6 %



19.6 %



17.7 %



35.9 %



15.7 %































Cash (used in) provided by operations



(3.8)





1.5





7.3





(31.8)





(26.1)





1. Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations are non-GAAP measures. Please see discussion of non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to Gross Profit (for Adjusted Gross Profit), Net Income/(Loss) (for Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations) and Net Revenue (for Adjusted Gross Profit Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations), the closest comparable GAAP measures, at the end of this press release.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Business and Operational Highlights

Closed on a non-brokered senior secured term loan in an aggregate principal amount of $45.5 million with Pelorus Equity Group.

with Pelorus Equity Group. Paid down $30 million of debt related to Michigan term loan with Chicago Atlantic.

of debt related to term loan with Chicago Atlantic. Converted $90 million of debt with Canopy Growth to exchangable shares at CAD$5.10 per share.

of debt with Canopy Growth to exchangable shares at per share. Amended certain terms of Ilera term loan, which afforded the Company the flexibilty to enter into a sale leaseback or mortgage on it's Pennsylvania cultivation facility in return for a $5 million pay down in Q4 2022, and a commitment for an early pay down of $35 million in Q1 2023, with no pre-payment fees, which was further amended subsequent to the quarter.

cultivation facility in return for a pay down in Q4 2022, and a commitment for an early pay down of in Q1 2023, with no pre-payment fees, which was further amended subsequent to the quarter. Listed 67,000 square foot Mississuaga, Ontario facility for sale at a price of CAD$24.3 million .

facility for sale at a price of . Opened fourth Michigan Cookies Dispensary in Jackson .

. Appointed Ira Duarte to the Board of Directors. Ms. Duarte will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Subsequent Events

Applied to list common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), upon completion of a reorganization which is expected to qualify the Company for listing, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's annual general meeting to be scheduled in June, and subject to TSX approval.

Signed non-binding term sheet with a commercial bank for a $25 million mortgage on Pennsylvania cultivation facility at a 9.25% fixed rate.

mortgage on cultivation facility at a 9.25% fixed rate. Amended certain terms of Ilera term loan to extend the early paydown date to June 30, 2023 .

. Launched Gage branded products in Maryland .

. Partnered with The Hoffman Centers to offer free expungement services in New Jersey .

. Appointed Jeroen De Beijer as Chief People and Culture Officer.

as Chief People and Culture Officer. Launched adult-use cannabis sales at Cookies Detroit retail location.

Closed on acquisition of high performing and well located dispensary in Maryland .

. Entered into multi-year agreement to introduce Wana's products at The Apothecarium retail stores and additional third-party retailers in New Jersey and Maryland .

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue for the full year 2022 totaled $247.8 million as compared to $194.2 million for 2021, an increase of 27.6%, primarily driven by the launch of adult use sales in New Jersey and the acquisitions of Gage and Pinnacle in Michigan, partially offset by declines in Pennsylvania.

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $69.0 million as compared to $66.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $45.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing sequential growth of 4.2% and year-over-year growth of 50.3%. The sequential growth was driven by the acquisition of Pinnacle in Michigan, a rebound in Pennsylvania wholesale, and continued growth of adult use sales in New Jersey.

Gross profit margin for the full year 2022 was 41.0% as compared to 57.9% for the full year 2021. Adjusted gross margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the full year 2022 was 46.0% compared with 59.9% in 2021. The decline was driven by a reduction in gross margin in Pennsylvania, due to competitive pricing, and the inclusion of Michigan.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 44.6% as compared to 47.0% in the third quarter of 2022 and 49.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted gross profit margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 45.3% for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to 47.8% for the third quarter of 2022 and 52.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential decline in adjusted gross profit margin was driven by start-up expenses at the Company's new Hagerstown, Maryland cultivation facility and pricing pressure in Michigan, partially offset by improvement in Pennsylvania.

General & Administrative expenses (G&A) for the full year 2022, excluding stock-based compensation, were $103.4 million as compared to $60.2 million in 2021. The increase in G&A year-over-year was driven primarily by the addition of Michigan, which added $40 million of G&A spend, as well as the conversion to adult use in New Jersey.

G&A for the fourth quarter of 2022, excluding stock-based compensation, were $33.6 million as compared to $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential increase was driven by a $10.0 million reserve for bad debt related to a customer in Michigan. Trade receivables on December 31, 2022 were $4.2 million, 96% of which are current, after recording this reserve.

GAAP Net loss from continuing operations for the full year 2022 was $299.4 million compared to net income of $15.7 million in 2021. 2022 includes a $311.1 million non-cash impairment of goodwill and intangibles, as previously disclosed in the results related to the Company's Michigan reporting unit.

GAAP Net loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.0 million compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $300.6 million in Q3 2022. Q3 was impacted by the $331.2 non-cash impairment charge previously reported, which was reduced by $20.2 million in Q4 based on the finalization of the fair value of the net assets acquired.

Full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, a non-GAAP measure, was $38.8 million as compared to $69.6 million in 2021. The year-over-year decline was driven by competitive conditions in Pennsylvania, partially offset by an increase in New Jersey driven by the conversion to adult use.

Fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, a non-GAAP measure, was $12.2 million, representing a 17.7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as compared to $13.0 million and $13.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and 19.6% and 28.6% of Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. The sequential decline in Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations from the third quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven by pricing pressure in Michigan and start-up expenses at the Company's Hagerstown facility in Maryland.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $26.2 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $34.2 million as of September 30, 2022. Cash flow from operations grew significantly to a positive $7.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a positive $1.5 million in the previous quarter as a result of the Company's continued focus on improving cash flow from operations. Capex spending was $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily related to final payments for the Company's new Hagerstown, MD cultivation and processing facility, which was completed and became operational in the third quarter of 2022.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company completed a $45.5 million financing with Pelorus Equity Group and paid down $30 million of its $55 million term loan with Chicago Atlantic, refinancing the remaining balance of $25 million. The Company also made a $5 million paydown on its Pennsylvania term loan during the quarter.

As of March 15, 2023 there were 350 million basic shares outstanding including 273 million common shares, 13 million preferred shares as converted, and 64 million exchangeable shares. Additionally, there are 66 million warrants and options outstanding at a weighted average price of $4.29.

Conference Call

TerrAscend will host a conference call today, March 16, 2023, to discuss these results. Jason Wild, Executive Chairman, Ziad Ghanem, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to reporting the financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures used by management do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that certain investors and analysts use these measures to measure a company's ability to meet other payment obligations or as a common measurement to value companies in the cannabis industry, and the Company calculates Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin as Gross Profit and gross profit margin adjusted for certain material non-cash items including the one-time relief of fair value of inventory on acquisition, non-cash write downs of inventory, sales returns and write downs of inventory as a result of a vape recall in Pennsylvania, and other one-time adjustments to gross profit that management does not believe are reflective of ongoing operations. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as EBITDA from continuing operations adjusted for certain material non-cash items such as inventory write downs outside of the normal course of operations, share based compensation expense, impairment charges taken on goodwill, intangible assets and property and equipment, the gain or loss recognized on the revaluation of our contingent consideration liabilities, one-time write off of accounts receivable related to one customer that was deemed uncollectible, loan modification fees related to the modification of debt, the gain recognized on the extinguishment of debt, the gain or loss recognized on the remeasurement of the fair value of the U.S denominated preferred share warrants, one time fees incurred in connection with our acquisitions and certain other adjustments management believes are not reflective of the ongoing operations and performance. Such information is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes this definition is a useful measure to assess the performance of the Company as it provides more meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of the Company's underlying business performance and other one-time or non-recurring expenses.





At



At





December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

Assets











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 26,158



$ 79,642

Restricted cash



605





—

Accounts receivable, net



22,443





12,495

Investments



3,595





—

Inventory



46,335





36,093

Assets held for sale



17,349





29,052

Prepaid Expenses and other current assets



4,937





5,029

Current assets from discontinued operations



571





10,178







121,993





172,489

Non-Current Assets











Property and equipment, net



215,812





112,053

Deposits



837





1,977

Operating lease right of use assets



29,451





29,561

Intangible assets, net



239,704





168,425

Goodwill



90,328





90,326

Indemnification asset



—





3,969

Other non-current assets



3,462





3,135







579,594





409,446

Total Assets

$ 701,587



$ 581,935















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 44,286





27,923

Deferred revenue



2,935





1,071

Loans payable, current



48,335





8,325

Contingent consideration payable, current



5,184





9,982

Operating lease liability, current



1,857





1,171

Lease obligations under finance leases, current



521





22

Corporate income tax payable



23,077





9,621

Other current liabilities



2,599





—

Current liabilities from discontinued operations



9,111





8,072







137,905





66,187

Non-Current Liabilities











Loans payable, non-current



145,852





171,163

Contingent consideration payable, non-current



-





2,553

Operating lease liability, non-current



31,545





30,573

Lease obligations under finance leases, non-current



6,713





181

Warrant liability



711





54,986

Deferred income tax liability



30,700





14,269

Financing obligations



11,198





—

Other long term liabilities



15,792





13,069







242,511





286,794

Total Liabilities



380,416





352,981

Commitments and Contingencies











Shareholders' Equity











Share Capital











Series A, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 12,608 and 13,708 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



—





—

Series B, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 600 and 610 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



—





—

Series C, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; nil and 36 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



—





—

Series D, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; nil and nil shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



—





—

Proportionate voting shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; nil and nil shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



—





—

Exchangeable shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 76,996,538 and 38,890,571 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



—





—

Common stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 259,624,531 and 190,930,800 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



—





—

Additional paid in capital



934,972





535,418

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



2,085





2,823

Accumulated deficit



(618,260)





(314,654)

Non-controlling interest



2,374





5,367

Total Shareholders' Equity



321,171





228,954

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 701,587



$ 581,935







For the years ended







December 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Revenue



$ 249,258



$ 201,076



$ 139,118

Excise and cultivation tax





(1,429)





(6,866)





(6,966)

Revenue, net





247,829





194,210





132,152























Cost of Sales





146,325





81,708





46,461























Gross profit





101,504





112,502





85,691























Operating expenses:



















General and administrative





115,588





75,107





60,763

Amortization and depreciation





9,658





5,533





3,886

Impairment of intangible assets





140,727





3,633





343

Impairment of goodwill





170,357





5,007





—

Impairment of property and equipment





1,089





312





6

Research and development





—





—





136

Total operating expenses





437,419





89,592





65,134























(Loss) income from operations





(335,915)





22,910





20,557

Other (income) expense



















(Gain) loss from revaluation of contingent consideration





(1,061)





3,584





18,709

Gain on extinguishment of debt





(4,153)





—





—

(Gain) loss on fair value of warrants and purchase option derivative asset





(58,523)





(57,904)





110,518

Finance and other expenses





35,893





27,849





7,427

Transaction and restructuring costs





1,445





3,111





1,129

Loss on lease termination





—





3,278





—

Unrealized and realized foreign exchange loss





712





4,654





159

Unrealized and realized gain on investments





(43)





(6,192)





(533)

(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision from income taxes





(310,185)





44,530





(116,852)

Provision for income taxes





(10,783)





28,877





10,769

Net (loss) income from continuing operations



$ (299,402)



$ 15,653



$ (127,621)























Discontinued operations:



















Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax





(25,949)



$ (9,518)



$ (14,635)

Net (loss) income



$ (325,351)



$ 6,135



$ (142,256)























Foreign currency translation





738





(6,485)





2,875

Comprehensive (loss) income



$ (326,089)



$ 12,620



$ (145,131)























Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to:



















Common and proportionate Shareholders of the Company



$ (303,959)



$ 12,629



$ (139,204)

Non-controlling interests



$ 4,557



$ 3,024



$ (3,052)























Comprehensive (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to:



















Common and proportionate Shareholders of the Company



$ (330,646)



$ 9,596



$ (142,079)

Non-controlling interests



$ 4,557



$ 3,024



$ (3,052)























Net (loss) income per share



















Net (loss) income per share - basic:



















Continuing operations



$ (1.24)



$ 0.07



$ (0.93)

Discontinued operations





(0.11)





(0.05)





(0.10)

Net (loss) income per share - basic



$ (1.35)



$ 0.02



$ (1.03)

Weighted average number of outstanding common and proportionate voting shares





244,351,028





181,056,654





149,740,210























Net (loss) income per share - diluted:



















Continuing operations



$ (1.24)



$ 0.06



$ (0.93)

Discontinued operations





(0.11)





(0.05)





(0.10)

Net (loss) income per share - diluted



$ (1.35)



$ 0.01



$ (1.03)

Weighted average number of outstanding common and proportionate voting shares, assuming dilution





244,351,028





208,708,664





149,740,210





For the Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Operating activities

















Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$ (299,402)



$ 15,653



$ (127,621)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities

















Non-cash write downs of inventory



9,082





4,941





—

Accretion expense



9,740





4,273





5,232

Depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets



22,624





12,789





8,337

Amortization of operating right-of-use assets



1,980





1,074





4,184

Share-based compensation



12,162





14,941





10,475

Deferred income tax expense



(35,299)





(1,245)





(11,970)

(Gain) loss on fair value of warrants and purchase option derivative



(58,523)





(57,904)





110,518

Revaluation of contingent consideration



(1,061)





3,584





18,709

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



311,084





8,640





343

Impairment of property and equipment



1,089





312





6

Loss on derecognition of right of use assets and lease termination



1,163





3,278





—

Release of indemnification asset



3,973





4,504





—

Forgiveness of loan principal and interest



—





(1,414)





—

Fees for services related to NJ licenses



—





—





7,500

Gain on extinguishment of debt



(4,153)





—





—

Bad debt expense



9,941





—





—

Employee Retention Credits recorded in other income



(9,440)





—





—

Debt modification fees expensed



2,507





—





—

Unrealized and realized foreign exchange loss



712





4,654





159

Unrealized and realized (gain) loss on investments



(43)





(6,192)





(533)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

















Receivables



2,862





(3,209)





(4,039)

Inventory



676





(18,508)





(8,091)

Prepaid expense and other current assets



856





(1,649)





(5)

Deposits



3,666





—





—

Other assets



711





(726)





(442)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and other payables



(12,103)





2,820





7,631

Operating lease liability



(1,314)





(663)





(2,972)

Other liability



(9,941)





3,750





—

Contingent consideration payable



(410)





(11,394)





(56,527)

Corporate income tax payable



14,598





(6,938)





11,358

Deferred revenue



428





467





(196)

Net cash used in operating activities- continuing operations



(21,835)





(24,162)





(27,944)

Net cash used in operating activities- discontinued operations



(4,288)





(7,653)





(9,027)

Net cash used in operating activities



(26,123)





(31,815)





(36,971)





















Investing activities

















Investment in property and equipment



(39,631)





(39,835)





(43,784)

Investment in intangible assets



(2,261)





(376)





(842)

Principal payments received on lease receivable



515





677





118

Distributions of earnings from associates



—





469





153

Investment in NJ partnership



—





(50,000)





—

Deposits for business acquisition



(1,065)





—





(1,389)

Payments made for land contracts



(1,271)





—





—

Cash portion of consideration paid in acquisitions, net of cash acquired



16,227





(42,736)





739

Net cash used in investing activities- continuing operations



(27,486)





(131,801)





(45,005)

Net cash used in investing activities- discontinued operations



(93)





(620)





(885)

Net cash used in investing activities



(27,579)





(132,421)





(45,890)





















Financing activities

















Proceeds from options and warrants exercised



24,342





30,785





7,287

Loan principal paid



(42,221)





(4,500)





(48,893)

Loan modification fees paid



(4,977)





—





(2,250)

Proceeds from loans payable, net of transaction costs



43,419





766





196,348

Tax distributions to NJ partners



(1,539)





—





—

Capital contributions (paid) received (to) from non-controlling interests



(7,550)





(53)





393

Payments of contingent consideration



(6,630)





(18,274)





(90,657)

Payments made for financing obligations



(1,125)





—





—

Proceeds from private placement, net of share issuance costs



—





173,477





71,023

Net cash provided by financing activities- continuing operations



3,719





182,201





133,251

Net cash provided by financing activities- discontinued operations



—





—





155

Net cash provided by financing activities



3,719





182,201





133,406





















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash during the year



(49,983)





17,965





50,545

Net effects of foreign exchange



(2,896)





2,451





(481)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year



79,642





59,226





9,162

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

$ 26,763



$ 79,642



$ 59,226





















Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows

















Income taxes paid

$ 9,917



$ 37,060



$ 11,204

Interest paid

$ 26,840



$ 21,171



$ 1,955

Lease termination fee paid

$ 3,300



$ -



$ -

Non-cash transactions

















Shares issued- Canopy USA arrangement

$ 55,520



$ -



$ -

Equity and warrant liability issued as consideration for acquisition

$ 338,739



$ 34,427



$ -

Notes receivable settled for business acquisition

$ -



$ -



$ 3,032

Promissory note issued as consideration for acquisitions

$ 10,000



$ 8,839



$ -

Shares issued for liability settlement

$ 264



$ -



$ -

Shares issued for compensation of services

$ -



$ -



$ 3,750

Accrued capital purchases

$ 2,187



$ 450



$ 4,544





































The table below reconciles Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021:





For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

(in millions of U.S. Dollars)

December 31,

2021



September 30,

2022



December 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2022

Revenue, net



45,947





66,243





69,041





194,210





247,829

































Gross profit



22,551





31,131





30,798





112,502





101,504

Add the impact of:





























Relief of fair value of inventory upon acquisition



1,735





415





—





3,465





2,770

Non-cash write downs of inventory



—





—





—





449





5,894

Vape recall



—





—





—





—





2,965

Other one time adjustments to gross profit



—





107





453





—





798

Adjusted Gross Profit



24,286





31,653





31,251





116,416





113,931

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin %



52.9 %



47.8 %



45.3 %



59.9 %



46.0 %



The table below reconciles net loss from continuing operations to EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021:





For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2022



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022

Revenue, net



45,947





66,243





69,041





194,210





247,829

































Net loss

$ (5,927)



$ (310,985)



$ (12,522)



$ 6,135



$ (325,351)

Add (deduct) the impact of:





























Loss (income) from discontinued operations



4,773





10,424





10,572





9,518





25,949

Provision for income taxes



6,940





(34,033)





14,819





28,877





(10,783)

Finance expenses



5,987





10,093





12,046





24,121





39,059

Amortization and depreciation



3,511





6,560





5,046





12,789





22,624

EBITDA from continuing operations



15,284





(317,941)





29,961





81,440





(248,502)

Add (deduct) the impact of:





























Relief of fair value upon acquisition



1,735





415





—





3,465





2,770

Non-cash write downs of inventory



—





—





—





449





5,894

Vape recall



—





—





—





—





2,965

Share-based compensation



1,548





2,705





1,638





14,941





12,162

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



—





331,242





(20,158)





8,640





311,084

Impairment of property and equipment and loss on disposal of fixed assets



56





(81)





241





312





1,089

Loss on lease termination and derecognition of ROU asset



3,278





—





1,162





3,278





1,162

(Gain) loss from revaluation of contingent consideration



932





36





(1,250)





3,584





(1,061)

Restructuring costs and executive severance



90





427





45





816





472

Legal settlements



—





—





623





1,590





623

Other one-time items



3,583





1,311





998





6,070





5,207

Bad debt expense write offs in Michigan



—





—





9,941





—





9,941

Loan modification fees



—





—





2,507





—





2,507

Employee retention credits



—





—





(9,440)





—





(9,440)

Gain on extinguishment of debt



—





—





(4,153)





—





(4,153)

Gain on fair value of warrants and purchase option derivative asset



(14,189)





(5,497)





32





(57,904)





(58,523)

Indemnification asset release



613





—





—





4,504





3,973

Unrealized and realized gain on investments



—





(234)





(34)





(6,192)





(43)

Unrealized and realized foreign exchange loss



228





586





99





4,654





712

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 13,158



$ 12,969



$ 12,212



$ 69,647



$ 38,839

Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations



28.6 %



19.6 %



17.7 %



35.9 %



15.7 %

