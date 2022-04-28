TerrAscend Promotes Jodie Lampert to SVP of Human Resources

Veteran HR Executive to Oversee All HR Operations and Integration Across the Organization

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the promotion of Jodie Lampert as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Lampert previously served as Vice President of Human Resources at Gage Growth Corp. and in her new position will facilitate the integration of talent across the combined organization.

Before entering the cannabis industry, Lampert spent more than 20 years leading HR teams in the automotive industry, at companies including Harman International, Continental Automotive, and the Lear Corporation. In her new role, she will oversee leadership development, drive employee engagement, define talent management initiatives, and streamline HR processes throughout the Company's North American markets.

"Jodie's ability to identify and foster talent is a tremendous asset as we scale our organization," said Ziad Ghanem, President & COO of TerrAscend. "As we work to complete the integration of our largest acquisition to date, Jodie's comprehensive understanding of Gage's internal operations has allowed us to maintain a cohesive corporate culture. She will have an even larger impact while overseeing HR and integration across the organization"

"Since the closing of the TerrAscend's acquisition of Gage, I have been impressed with the Company's commitment to putting its people first," said Jodie Lampert. "I am honored to be recognized with this promotion, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with this amazing team. I truly believe that TerrAscend employs the best and the brightest in the cannabis industry, and I intend to help us extend that lead."

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

For further information: Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Rob Kelly, MATTIO Communications, [email protected]