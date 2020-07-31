TerrAscend Opens Its' Newest Apothecarium Dispensary in Berkeley, California

Fourth Apothecarium Open in California and Seventh Nationwide

NEW YORK and TORONTO, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF) ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") today announced that it has officially opened its seventh retail dispensary location. The new 4,200 square foot Apothecarium dispensary, located at 2312 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley, CA ("The Apothecarium Berkeley") is the company's fourth California dispensary, and TerrAscend's seventh dispensary nationwide.

The Apothecarium Berkeley is a full-service recreational and medical cannabis dispensary featuring a stylish, upscale design and a staff of highly trained cannabis consultants to assist guests. The store carries a wide variety of cannabis products, including edibles, flowers, vaping products, concentrates, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and ancillary products. The new location offers online ordering at apothecarium.com for pickup and delivery.

"We are excited to begin serving our East Bay customers from a beautiful new location on Telegraph Avenue," said Ryan Hudson, CEO, and co-founder of The Apothecarium. "At The Apothecarium, our focus is on education. We aim to provide one-on-one consultations that help our patients and customers find the right products for their needs. Whether they are looking for help in-person, by phone or via web chat, our cannabis consultants are here to help."

"For nearly a decade The Apothecarium has set the standard for dispensary design and customer service," said Jason Ackerman, CEO of TerrAscend. "The Apothecarium Berkeley is raising the bar again with a refined look and upgraded technology that brings the dispensary's famous consultations and cannabis education classes online. We're delighted to expand our footprint; Berkeley is our fourth California dispensary and our first in the East Bay."

The Apothecarium Berkeley is designed to be comfortable and easy to navigate for seniors, first-time dispensary visitors, and patients with serious medical conditions. The dispensary features The Apothecarium's typical mix of neo-Victorian furnishings, modern touches, and plenty of natural light. The store was designed by the same team behind The Apothecarium's three San Francisco dispensaries: architect Vincent Gonzaga and the interior design firm, Urban Chalet.

All Apothecarium dispensaries have implemented strict safety standards to protect guests and team members. Our California safety protocols include strict social distancing inside and outside the dispensaries, a mask requirement for everyone inside the dispensaries, no contact check-in procedures and ongoing sanitizing throughout the day.

About The Apothecarium

The Apothecarium is recognized as one of the nation's premier cannabis dispensaries, with an emphasis on education via in-depth one-on-one consultations from highly trained cannabis consultants. The company was founded by three first cousins and two family friends in 2011. Our dispensaries are known for providing educational events that are open to the public at no cost -- and for welcoming seniors, first-time dispensary visitors, and patients with serious medical conditions. The Apothecarium's flagship San Francisco dispensary was named the best-designed dispensary in the country by Architectural Digest. Patients and customers may order at our dispensaries or online for pickup or delivery at apothecarium.com. We have four dispensaries in California, three in Pennsylvania and new dispensaries coming soon in Capitola, CA and Phillipsburg, NJ.

The Apothecarium is committed to giving back to the communities we serve. We have donated more than $400,000 in cash to community groups and nonprofits -- plus more than $300,000 worth of in-kind donations.

CA Licenses: C10-0000523-LIC; C10-0000522-LIC; C10-0000515-LIC, C10-0000738-LIC

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend provides quality products, brands, and services to the global cannabinoid market. As the first North American Operator (NAO), with scale operations in both Canada and the US, TerrAscend participates in the medical and legal adult-use market across Canada and in several US states where cannabis has been legalized for therapeutic or adult use. TerrAscend was the first cannabis company with sales in the US, Canada, and Europe. TerrAscend operates a number of synergistic businesses, including The Apothecarium, an award-winning cannabis dispensary with retail locations in California and Pennsylvania; Arise Bioscience Inc., a manufacturer, and distributor of hemp-derived products; Ilera Healthcare, Pennsylvania's premier medical cannabis cultivator, processor and dispenser; State Flower, an ultra premium cannabis brand focused on the cultivation of truly exceptional flowers; and Valhalla Confections, a manufacturer of premium cannabis-infused edibles. TerrAscend holds a cultivation permit in the State of New Jersey and is pending approval for a vertically integrated medical cannabis operation with the ability to operate up to 3 Alternative Treatment Centers. Additionally, TerrAscend holds a Medical Cannabis Processor License in the State of Utah. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.

