TerrAscend Executive Chairman to Give Keynote at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

TORONTO, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference being held April 11-12, 2023 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Florida.

Jason Wild, TerrAscend's Executive Chairman, will participate in a keynote presentation moderated by Tim Seymour of Seymour Asset Management on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9:30 AM ET. Management will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information, please click here.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information visit www.terrascend.com.

