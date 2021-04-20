TerrAscend Doubles Dispensary Footprint in Pennsylvania Through Acquisition of Keystone Canna Remedies

Acquires Three Operating Dispensaries in Northeast Pennsylvania

Purchase price represents a mid-single digit multiple of KCR's expected 2021 EBITDA

NEW YORK and TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE:TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GuadCo, LLC and KCR Holdings LLC (collectively "KCR") for an implied enterprise value of US$70 million (the "transaction"). Upon close, the transaction will add three retail dispensaries located in Bethlehem, Allentown and Stroudsburg to complement the Company's existing retail footprint in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

As an operator of three well managed dispensaries in the Northeast region of Pennsylvania, KCR expands TerrAscend's retail footprint, diversifies the Company's customer base and enhances margins through deeper vertical integration. The transaction will be immediately accretive upon closing, which is expected to occur in the second quarter, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

"The Pennsylvania medical cannabis market is a key focus for the Company," said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "This transaction doubles our owned footprint to six dispensaries in the state and provides patients in Pennsylvania's Northeast region access to TerrAscend's outstanding products, service, and support. This expanded retail footprint further solidifies our position as the leading branded cultivator and manufacturer in Pennsylvania."

Transaction Details

TerrAscend currently owns 10% of KCR and will acquire the remaining 90% of the equity for total consideration of $63 million, comprised of $36 million in stock, $20.25 million in cash and a $6.75 million note. The purchase price is expected to represent a mid-single digit multiple of KCR's 2021 EBITDA.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and California in addition to operating as a licensed producer in Canada. TerrAscend operates an award-winning chain of Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend's best-in-class cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use market. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future revenue and profits. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

