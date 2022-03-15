TerrAscend Becomes First Major U.S. Cannabis Operator to Launch Mobile Retail App on the Apple App Store

Exclusive Apothecarium App Provides Convenient Mobile Retail Options Including Express Pick-Up and Delivery, Where Permitted

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today launched The Apothecarium mobile retail app for Apple iOS devices. Available for download through the Apple App Store for customers in New Jersey and California. Users can now place orders for pickup at The Apothecarium dispensaries in Maplewood and Philipsburg, NJ, as well as delivery and pick-up orders from The Apothecarium Capitola in California. The Company expects to expand availability of the mobile app across TerrAscend's U.S. footprint of Apothecarium locations in the coming weeks.

The Apothecarium app offers a seamless, engaging, and informative way for patients and consumers to order cannabis products online. Customers have access to convenient features like live chat, order tracking and dedicated search functions to help them find the most suitable products for their needs. Apothecarium customers in California will also be able to utilize digital payment and delivery features.

"TerrAscend is a leader in leveraging technology to meet the needs of our customers," said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "Our proprietary app allows customers to instantly connect with our Apothecarium dispensaries while providing more choice and convenience in a personalized, digital environment. This launch rounds out our omnichannel offering, with the app seamlessly integrated into our existing retail and web-based e-commerce experiences."

In accordance with applicable state laws, all sales must be made by consumers aged 21 or older. Note that customer identification will be verified at several stages throughout the purchase and delivery process. For more information on The Apothecarium app, please click here.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future availability of The Apothecarium app in Pennsylvania and California, as well as statements concerning the launch of digital payment and delivery options in California. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States; and the risk factors described in our Registration Statement on Form 10 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov, and other filings with Canadian securities regulators, including TerrAscend's management information circular dated October 4, 2021, and TerrAscend's most recently filed MD&A, both filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under TerrAscend's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TerrAscend

For further information: Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Rob Kelly, MATTIO Communications, [email protected]