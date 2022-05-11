TerrAscend Appoints Lynn Gefen as Chief Legal Officer

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Lynn Gefen as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary effective May 23, 2022. Ms. Gefen brings more than two decades of in-house and law firm experience as well as deep public company knowledge to TerrAscend. Previously, Ms. Gefen has served in a variety of legal roles for multi-national companies in the insurance, beverage alcohol, and technology industries.

"With her extensive experience in high-growth, highly regulated industries, Lynn is the ideal person to lead our legal team," said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "We are thrilled to welcome Lynn to the team and look forward to leveraging her insights and expertise as we continue to expand and scale our footprint in some of the most attractive cannabis markets in the country."

"I am honored to join the TerrAscend team. I was drawn to the Company's strong growth, commitment to compliance, and focus on its patients and consumers," said Ms. Gefen. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in building high performance teams to help TerrAscend meet its strategic objectives."

Most recently, Ms. Gefen served as Deputy General Counsel, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer and Assistant Secretary at HomeServe, a publicly traded, independent provider of home repair service solutions. Prior to her role at HomeServe, Ms. Gefen worked for Diageo North America, a global leader in beverage alcohol, focusing on regulatory matters, privacy and compliance, and for Citrix Systems, a multinational cloud computing and virtualization technology company, where she led a team with global responsibility for corporate and compliance matters including securities, commercial transactions, litigation, governance, and employment. Ms. Gefen began her legal career as an associate at Thacher Proffitt & Wood and Holland & Knight. Ms. Gefen received a J.D. from American University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Florida.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

