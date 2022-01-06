TerrAscend Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced its executive team will participate in the ATB Capital Markets 10th Annual Virtual Institutional Investor Conference being held January 11th-13th, 2022. Jason Wild, Executive Chairman, will participate on the panel "Bridging the North East: New Jersey as a Key Market" at 12:20 p.m. ET on January 13th, and management will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Please click here to register for the panel discussion.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.

