TerrAscend Announces the Appointment of Kara DioGuardi to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Kara DioGuardi to its Board of Directors. A Grammy nominated songwriter, producer, record executive, music publisher, Broadway actress and former American Idol judge, Ms. DioGuardi's credits include 320 songs released by major labels, 11 of which have earned Grammy nominations, 23 BMI Awards and more than 50 charting singles, cumulatively surpassing one billion streams. Ms. DioGuardi co-founded Arthouse Entertainment ("Arthouse"), a music publishing company that holds past and present copyrights of many of the industry's most popular Grammy-winning artists.

"I am thrilled to add Kara to our Board and look forward to leveraging the knowledge and insights she gained as a trailblazer in the music publishing industry," said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "In particular, her deep brand building expertise and eye for talent and product appeal will be beneficial as we integrate our business with Gage Cannabis and focus on increasing brand equity across our core markets."

In addition to her extensive music industry career, Ms. DioGuardi co-founded Inspired Nation in 2016, a non-profit that aims to provide young aspiring artists with a platform to tell their stories. All proceeds from Inspired Nation's singing competitions benefit youth-focused charities. Prior to founding Arthouse and Inspired Nation, DioGuardi held several roles in the music industry throughout her career, including music producer and label executive for Billboard Magazine. DioGuardi graduated from Duke University in 1992 with a Bachelor of Political Science and Government, and presently serves on five boards, including the MLC and NMPA S.O.N.G.S. boards.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

