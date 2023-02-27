TerrAscend and The Hoffman Centers Partner to Offer Free Expungement Services in New Jersey

The Hoffman Centers' THCSponge Program has lead to the expungement of 44 marijuana-related convictions to date

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend'' or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with The Hoffman Centers, P.C. ("Hoffman"), a New Jersey law firm, to offer free cannabis-related expungement services, which will be sponsored by The Apothecarium.

Through the THCSponge Expungement Program , Hoffman aims to correct the historical and present-day harms of cannabis prohibition through restorative justice efforts. The program aims to assist individuals with prior cannabis-related convictions or who are currently serving time for offenses that are now legal at the state level.

"TerrAscend is excited to announce this campaign alongside Hoffman, which will give back to New Jersey communities in a meaningful way," said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "We recognize that a criminal record can have a debilitating, generational impact on both the individual and their family, affecting employment, housing, educating, voting, and much more. We are proud to help our patients, customers and community members start with a clean slate."

If you or someone you know is seeking to have a cannabis-related conviction expunged or have any questions about the New Jersey expungement process, please complete the digital intake form here .

More information about the expungement program can be found here.

