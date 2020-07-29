TERRAMERA BACKS BUSINESS COUNCIL OF B.C.'S ECONOMIC RECOVERY INITIATIVE

The Stronger Tomorrow, Starting Today plan includes recommendations to accelerate homegrown innovation by encouraging the growth of small- and mid-sized innovation-based businesses and establishing a Global Agri-Tech Precinct to promote innovation and growth in B.C.'s diverse agri-food and related technology cluster. The initiative calls for a carbon offset system to shift to a lower carbon economy and create new economic opportunities for B.C. businesses and Indigenous communities. It also focuses on protecting the local environment by establishing a Clean Tech Centre for Innovation and R&D. Along with key partners, Terramera hopes to help drive and develop the ag-related proposal elements.

"We are proud to stand behind a plan that will spur B.C.'s economic recovery and improve the environment by harnessing our promising agri-tech sector," said Karn Manhas, Terramera Founder and CEO, at a virtual press conference in support of the initiative. "Stronger Tomorrow, Starting Today will enable innovative companies like Terramera to play an important role in B.C.'s economic recovery and will position the province for success in the emerging digital world."

"B.C. is at a critical juncture and working together with common purpose, at speed to get people back to work and seize opportunity is vital to our collective economic success," said Greg D'Avignon, President and CEO of the Business Council of B.C. "While we have been successful in managing the spread of the virus together, Stronger Tomorrow, Starting Today will help ensure our economic recovery together as well. The support of innovative businesses like Terramera is critical in moving the conversation forward and encouraging action from the government."

Stronger Tomorrow, Starting Today supports economic recovery in the next two years and beyond. Recommendations stem from consultations with Business Council members and other B.C. leaders along with best-in-class ideas from other jurisdictions.

In his remarks, Manhas pointed to the urgent opportunity presented by the initiative. "As a scientist, tech company founder and former policy maker, I see these recent challenges as an enormous opportunity for B.C.," said Manhas. "COVID has shown us that by pulling together, we can lead the way in battling a public health crisis. There's no reason we can't do the same in battling economic and climate challenges. By coming together around this plan and creating the right policies, we can leverage B.C. agriculture as a transformative force for our people, our economy and the environment."

