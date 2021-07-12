Terrace Provides Update on Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Terrace Energy Corp. (TSXV: TZR) (the "Company") announces an amendment to its previously issued news release regarding the consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of one post-consolidated common share for every ten pre-consolidated common shares (the "Consolidation").

The Company has not yet received approval for the Consolidation from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and will publish a news release correcting the effective date upon receipt of approval from the Exchange.

"Dave Gibbs"

Dave Gibbs, CEO

Terrace Energy Corp.

For further information: [email protected]; Suite 601 25511 Budde Road, The Woodlands Texas 77380, Ph: 713 822-0141