TERIC Power Announces Key Investment by ARC Financial

CALGARY, AB, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - TERIC Power Ltd. ("TERIC"), a leading Canadian developer, owner and operator of battery energy storage systems ("BESS") and dispatchable generation assets, and ARC Financial Corp. ("ARC"), Canada's largest energy-focused private equity manager, are pleased to announce that ARC has completed a strategic investment in TERIC to support the company's next phase of growth and expansion. Along with ARC's investment, TERIC welcomes Peter Christopher and Mike Law to the Board of Directors.

The investment provides TERIC with additional capital and strategic resources to accelerate the development, construction and ownership of utility-scale battery energy storage projects across Canada. The transaction positions TERIC to capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for grid reliability, renewable integration, behind the fence load support and flexible energy infrastructure.

Founded in 2013, TERIC has been at the forefront of Canada's energy storage industry and has played a leading role in the development of many of Alberta's first utility-scale battery energy storage projects. The company has established a strong track record of originating, developing, and bringing operational ~135 MW of battery energy storage assets and is developing a growing pipeline of projects across Western Canada. (www.TERICPower.com )

"ARC's investment marks a significant and exciting milestone for TERIC and validates the tremendous opportunity we see for energy storage across Canada," said Kevin Gilbank, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TERIC. "As electricity systems evolve and demand for reliable, flexible power continues to increase, energy storage is becoming a foundational component of the modern grid. With ARC's support, we are exceptionally well positioned to expand our platform, advance our development pipeline and continue delivering innovative solutions for utilities, commercial customers and electricity markets."

The investment reflects ARC's continued commitment to supporting high-quality management teams building critical energy infrastructure and advancing Canada's energy transition.

"TERIC has established itself as a pioneer and market leader in Canadian energy storage," said Peter Christopher, Senior Vice President at ARC Financial. "The company's proven development capabilities, deep market expertise and strong management team have created a differentiated platform with significant growth potential. We are excited to partner with Kevin and the entire TERIC team as they continue to build one of Canada's leading energy storage businesses."

Proceeds from the investment will be used to accelerate project development activities, support future project ownership opportunities, expand organizational capabilities and strengthen TERIC's position as a leading independent energy storage platform.

TERIC thanks Idea Well Capital Partners, an early backer of the company, whose investment helped establish TERIC as a leader in Canadian energy storage, as it realizes its investment through this transaction.

Transaction terms were not disclosed.

Appointment of Directors

As part of the investment, Peter Christopher, Senior Vice President at ARC Financial, and Mike Law, former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), have joined TERIC's Board of Directors. Their appointments add significant expertise in energy infrastructure investment, electricity markets and strategic growth as TERIC enters its next phase of expansion. At the same time, Ross Keating will be retiring from the Board following years of dedicated service. The Board and management team thank Mr. Keating for his leadership, counsel and unwavering support, which have helped position TERIC as one of Canada's leading energy storage platforms.

ABOUT TERIC POWER

TERIC is a pioneer of innovative storage-enabled clean energy projects driving the energy transition. Privately-held since 2013, TERIC has conceptualized, developed and brought operational 135MW of BESS projects. TERIC currently has a strong development pipeline of projects planned over the next five years in Western Canada.

About ARC Financial Corp.

Founded in 1989, ARC Financial Corp. is committed to building high-performing businesses that address the world's energy and sustainability needs. To date, ARC has raised over $6.3 billion across eleven energy-focused funds and invested in more than 180 companies across the energy landscape. ARC's newest funds, ARC Energy Fund 10 and ARC Energy Fund 11, are uniquely positioned to support Canadian entrepreneurs within the North American energy spectrum. ARC Energy Fund 10 is focused on infrastructure development and energy services & manufacturing opportunities in energy transition.. www.arcfinancial.com

SOURCE TERIC Power Ltd.

For further information, or media contacts: Craig Barnes, VP of Corporate Services and Origination, 310 - 602 11th Ave SW, Calgary, AB, T2R 1J8, (403) 660-5236, [email protected]